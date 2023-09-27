Newsnews
New AI Technologies Set To Revolutionize The Music Industry, Says Warner Music CEO

Written by: Druci Walston | Published: 28 September 2023
Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a significant impact on the music industry within the next year. Speaking at the Code Conference, Kyncl emphasized the need for the industry to embrace AI and its potential to enhance the quality of music at an unprecedented pace.

Key Takeaway

AI technologies are poised to revolutionize the music industry, with the potential to enhance the quality of music at an exponential pace. To address copyright concerns, Warner Music plans to develop a similar system to YouTube’s Content ID, enabling artists to protect their work and ensure fair compensation.

Kyncl acknowledged the concerns related to copyright issues that arise when AI is used to create songs that mimic the styles of existing artists. However, Warner Music has plans to address these challenges. Drawing a parallel with user-generated content on YouTube, Kyncl highlighted the success of implementing fingerprinting software called Content ID. This technology allowed YouTube to track copyrighted material on the platform and establish commercial relationships with copyright holders to ensure proper compensation.

Kyncl stressed the importance of learning from the user-generated content blueprint and adapting it to the realm of AI. While a specific system has yet to be developed, he expressed confidence in ongoing efforts to find solutions and emphasized the need to ensure artists have a choice in participating. Artists who prefer not to engage with AI-generated music should have the option to opt out, while those who embrace it should have safeguards in place to protect their rights.

Recognizing the fast-paced evolution of AI technology, Warner Music is actively collaborating with major platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify to define guidelines and regulations. YouTube, for instance, recently announced plans to compensate artists and copyright holders for AI-generated music. While the program has initially started with Universal Music Group (UMG) and its roster of talent, discussions undoubtedly involve other stakeholders like Warner Music.

Kyncl also highlighted the potential impact of AI innovation on the music industry compared to other entertainment sectors, such as TV and film. As music is widely distributed and aligned with internet-based platforms, its transformation and innovation tend to occur earlier. Kyncl acknowledged the need for legal frameworks to address AI music, suggesting that name, image, likeness, and voice should receive similar protection to copyright. However, he acknowledged that this will take time and advocated for collaborative efforts between distribution platforms and the industry to proactively navigate these challenges.

The music industry is on the cusp of a technological revolution, fueled by AI advancements that promise to revolutionize the creation, distribution, and compensation of music. As Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl concludes, the industry must proactively embrace these technologies while ensuring the protection and fair compensation of artists.

