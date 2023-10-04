New AI-Driven Features Coming To Walmart’s Shopping Experience

Walmart, the retail giant, is embracing generative AI technology to enhance its customers’ shopping experience. Following the successful launch of a generative AI tool for corporate employees, the company is now planning to introduce three new AI-powered features: a shopping assistant, a generative AI-powered search, and an interior design feature.

Key Takeaway Walmart is embracing generative AI technology to enhance its customers’ shopping experience. The company plans to introduce a shopping assistant for personalized product suggestions, a generative AI-powered search to save customers time, and an interior design assistant for room makeovers. These new features demonstrate Walmart’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to improve the overall shopping experience.

Shopping Assistant for a Personalized Experience

In the coming weeks, Walmart will be introducing a shopping assistant that aims to provide customers with a more interactive and conversational experience. This AI-powered tool will be able to answer specific questions, offer personalized product suggestions, and provide detailed information about various products.

For example, if a customer is looking for Halloween costume ideas for a horror-themed party or needs guidance on which cell phone to purchase for their child, the shopping assistant will be able to assist them with relevant suggestions.

Enhanced Search Functionality

Walmart’s generative AI-powered search is another exciting feature on the horizon. The search tool will allow users to enter specific questions directly into the search bar, saving them time and effort. By leveraging generative AI technology, the search tool can understand context and generate a collection of items related to the query.

For instance, if a customer wants to plan a unicorn-themed birthday party, the AI-powered search will display a variety of relevant products, such as balloons, paper napkins, and streamers, all in one go, eliminating the need for multiple separate searches.

Interior Design Assistant for Room Makeovers

In addition to the shopping assistant and the improved search functionality, Walmart is also developing an interior design assistant. This feature combines generative AI with augmented reality technology.

Customers can upload a photo of a room they want to redecorate and the AI will capture an image of every item in the space. Using this information, customers can then seek advice from the chat assistant on how to redecorate. The AI will suggest placing various items in the room, giving users the ability to express their preferences and provide feedback on which items they want to keep or purchase. The AI will also take into account the customer’s budget to recommend affordable options.

These AI-driven features are part of Walmart’s investment in generative AI technology, which the company sees as a priority. By embracing AI, Walmart aims to improve the overall shopping experience for its customers, making it more personalized, convenient, and efficient.