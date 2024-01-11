google-cloud-unveils-new-ai-products-for-retailers

Google Cloud has announced the launch of new generation AI products for retailers, aiming to enhance the online shopping experience and streamline back-office operations.

New Gen AI Products for Retailers

Google Cloud revealed its new Conversational Commerce Solution, which allows retailers to integrate AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps. These agents engage in natural language conversations with shoppers and provide personalized product recommendations based on individual preferences.

Complementing this is the Catalog and Content Enrichment toolset, leveraging AI models to automatically generate product descriptions, metadata, and categorization suggestions from just a single product photo. Additionally, retailers can create new product images from existing ones and utilize product descriptions for AI-generated product photos.

Addressing Concerns

With the introduction of these AI capabilities, concerns have been raised about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content. Google Cloud’s managing director of retail, Amy Eschliman, emphasized the continuous improvement of the tools and the integration of human review as a crucial part of the workflows to ensure high quality and mitigate potential risks.

Retailers’ Response to Gen AI

While giants like Walmart and Amazon have been investing in gen AI, there are mixed responses from the retail industry. A poll conducted by Google indicates that a majority of retail decision makers feel an urgency to adopt gen AI in areas such as customer service automation, marketing support, and product description generation. However, recent rocky rollouts of gen AI in retail raise questions about mass adoption in the industry.

With the retail industry’s cautious approach to adopting gen AI, the impact of Google Cloud’s new AI products remains to be seen.