Newsnews
News

Google Cloud Unveils New AI Products For Retailers

Written by: Jacintha Shafer | Published: 11 January 2024
google-cloud-unveils-new-ai-products-for-retailers
News

Google Cloud has announced the launch of new generation AI products for retailers, aiming to enhance the online shopping experience and streamline back-office operations.

Key Takeaway

Google Cloud has launched new generation AI products for retailers, aiming to personalize the online shopping experience and streamline back-office operations. The introduction of AI capabilities raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content, but Google emphasizes continuous improvement and human review to address these concerns.

New Gen AI Products for Retailers

Google Cloud revealed its new Conversational Commerce Solution, which allows retailers to integrate AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps. These agents engage in natural language conversations with shoppers and provide personalized product recommendations based on individual preferences.

Complementing this is the Catalog and Content Enrichment toolset, leveraging AI models to automatically generate product descriptions, metadata, and categorization suggestions from just a single product photo. Additionally, retailers can create new product images from existing ones and utilize product descriptions for AI-generated product photos.

Addressing Concerns

With the introduction of these AI capabilities, concerns have been raised about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content. Google Cloud’s managing director of retail, Amy Eschliman, emphasized the continuous improvement of the tools and the integration of human review as a crucial part of the workflows to ensure high quality and mitigate potential risks.

Retailers’ Response to Gen AI

While giants like Walmart and Amazon have been investing in gen AI, there are mixed responses from the retail industry. A poll conducted by Google indicates that a majority of retail decision makers feel an urgency to adopt gen AI in areas such as customer service automation, marketing support, and product description generation. However, recent rocky rollouts of gen AI in retail raise questions about mass adoption in the industry.

With the retail industry’s cautious approach to adopting gen AI, the impact of Google Cloud’s new AI products remains to be seen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Colab Introduces Enterprise Tier For Enhanced Collaboration And AI Capabilities
News

Google Colab Introduces Enterprise Tier For Enhanced Collaboration And AI Capabilities

by Teddie Borders | 30 August 2023
Google Enhances Security Tooling With Generative AI
News

Google Enhances Security Tooling With Generative AI

by Fayre Brand | 30 August 2023
Google Launches New Category Of Chromebooks: Chromebook Plus
News

Google Launches New Category Of Chromebooks: Chromebook Plus

by Yalonda Held | 3 October 2023
New AI Stage Agenda Revealed For TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

New AI Stage Agenda Revealed For TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Edythe Holliday | 30 August 2023
Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search
News

Google To Introduce New Ad Formats For Generative AI Search

by Pen Bonney | 25 October 2023
Amazon Introduces New AI Tools To Simplify Product Description Writing For Sellers
News

Amazon Introduces New AI Tools To Simplify Product Description Writing For Sellers

by Heloise Kiefer | 14 September 2023
When Is Pixel Tablet Coming Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Pixel Tablet Coming Out

by Corinne Fitzpatrick | 16 October 2023
Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI
News

Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI

by Marijo Bedwell | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

Google Cloud Unveils New AI Products For Retailers
News

Google Cloud Unveils New AI Products For Retailers

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
Where To Get Shy Emote In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Get Shy Emote In Lost Ark

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
Where To Get Cute Emote In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Get Cute Emote In Lost Ark

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
D-Orbit Secures $110M To Expand Space Logistics Services
News

D-Orbit Secures $110M To Expand Space Logistics Services

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
How To Get Threaten Emote In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Threaten Emote In Lost Ark

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
How To Get Laugh Emote In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Laugh Emote In Lost Ark

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
How To Emote In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Emote In Lost Ark

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024
Where To Get Umarka Dance In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Get Umarka Dance In Lost Ark

by Jacintha Shafer | 11 January 2024