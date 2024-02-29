Newsnews
Mill’s New Food Waste Bin: Turning Scraps Into Chicken Feed Before Breakfast

Written by: Toinette Florez | Published: 1 March 2024
Mill, a food waste startup, has unveiled an updated design for its bin that promises to revolutionize the way food scraps are managed. The new bin is set to grind and dry scraps, transforming them into compost-like grounds that can be used to feed plants and chickens. This innovative solution is not only energy-efficient but also significantly faster than its predecessor, completing a cycle of grinding and drying in a fraction of the time.

Key Takeaway

Mill’s new food waste bin is designed to efficiently process food scraps, turning them into valuable compost-like grounds that can be used to feed plants and chickens. The updated design boasts improved energy efficiency and faster processing times, making it a promising solution for managing food waste.

Redesigned Internals for Enhanced Efficiency

The new bin features a redesigned internal structure, with the grinding paddles positioned on their sides and an additional axle to ensure thorough sweeping of the entire bin. The drying function has also been reimagined, with heating elements surrounding the entire bin and a fan blowing hot air through the food waste during processing. Additionally, a charcoal filter has been incorporated to absorb any off odors, further enhancing the overall functionality of the bin.

Expanded Applications and Sustainable Initiatives

With the improved speed and efficiency of the new bin, Mill is exploring broader applications beyond household use, including potential commercial and office settings. Furthermore, the startup has been actively seeking sustainable avenues for utilizing the processed grounds. This includes partnerships with farms for the collection and utilization of the compost-like grounds, effectively closing the loop in the food waste cycle and contributing to local food production.

Subscription and Pricing Options

Initially offered through a subscription model, Mill has now introduced the option to purchase the bin outright, with a price of $999. The subscription cost has been adjusted for annual billing, providing a more cost-effective option for customers. Additionally, the startup offers a 30-day free trial, allowing users to experience the benefits of the innovative food waste bin.

Challenges and Future Outlook

While Mill’s focus on consumer hardware in the climate tech sector presents unique challenges, the startup’s experienced team, led by co-founder Matt Rogers, is determined to drive impactful change in food waste management. With a strong financial backing and a growing customer base, Mill is poised to make a significant contribution to reducing food waste and its environmental impact.

