Spotify Introduces ‘Song Psychic’ Feature For Answering Questions With Music

Spotify has unveiled a new feature called Song Psychic, which allows users to ask questions and receive answers in the form of music. This feature is an extension of Spotify’s successful Wrapped, a personalized year-end review that transforms music data into insights for social sharing. Unlike Wrapped, Song Psychic does not focus on past listening history but instead uses Spotify’s vast music library to answer a variety of personal questions, similar to consulting a psychic or a Magic 8-Ball for amusement.

How to Use Song Psychic

To access Song Psychic, users can visit spotify.com/songpsychic on their mobile devices or scan the QR code on the Song Psychic website. Once on the platform, users can choose from different categories such as School, Friends and Family, Love, Career, Life’s Greatest Mysteries, My Future, Myself, Style, and even Lunch to help decide what to have for lunch.

Getting Answers

Within each category, users can select from a list of pre-populated questions or type their own. After entering a question, the app prompts users to press their finger on the screen, accompanied by mystical music and swirling colors, before revealing the answer in the form of a song. The responses are based on specific keywords in song titles and questions, and are presented entirely at random, according to Spotify’s FAQ. Users can then share their answers on various social platforms.

Entertainment Only

While the experience may give the impression of interacting with an all-knowing AI chatbot, Spotify emphasizes that the feature is designed for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered a serious source of advice. Despite occasional navigation issues, the Song Psychic is expected to enhance user engagement within the Spotify mobile app. The feature is available to both free and Premium subscribers in 64 markets and in 21 languages.