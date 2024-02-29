Particle: The AI-Powered News Reader Backed By $4.4M

A team of former Twitter engineers is revolutionizing the news reading experience with Particle.news, an AI-powered news reader that has recently entered private beta. The startup has secured $4.4 million in seed funding from Kindred Ventures, Adverb Ventures, and notable angel investors, including Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams and Behance founder Scott Belsky.

Revolutionizing News Reading with AI

Particle.news aims to provide a personalized, “multi-perspective” news reading experience by leveraging AI to summarize news from various sources. The platform not only offers quick, bulleted summaries of news stories but also allows users to delve deeper into the unfolding of a story over time.

Concerns and Considerations

However, the impact of AI-summarized news on publishers’ website traffic and advertising revenue is a growing concern. The startup has yet to disclose its business model, raising questions about how it plans to fairly compensate authors and publishers.