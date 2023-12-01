Microsoft In Talks To Launch Xbox Mobile Store, Taking On Apple And Google

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed that the company is in discussions with partners about launching an Xbox mobile store. The move would put Microsoft in direct competition with tech giants Apple and Google. Spencer made this announcement during an interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil.

Key Takeaway Microsoft is actively discussing the launch of an Xbox mobile store with partners, potentially introducing fierce competition to Apple and Google. The company’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard strengthens its position in the mobile gaming space.

Accelerated Launch Expected

Spencer expressed optimism about the timeline for the launch, stating that it is not “multiple years away.” Reports suggest that the Xbox mobile store could potentially be launched as early as next year. Microsoft sees this as a crucial aspect of its strategy and is actively working on it, both independently and in collaboration with other partners seeking to diversify their monetization options on mobile phones.

Microsoft’s Ambitions for Mobile Gaming

The recent comments from Spencer come shortly after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Court documents revealed that Activision Blizzard was also planning to launch its own app store on Android. Microsoft cited the expansion of its mobile gaming presence as a key motive behind the acquisition. The company aims to leverage Activision Blizzard’s success in mobile gaming, with titles such as Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile, alongside its plans for the Xbox mobile store.

Delayed Plans due to Acquisition

Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard was finalized in October, nearly two years after it was announced. The acquisition likely caused a delay in Microsoft’s original mobile store launch plans. The company is determined to provide gamers with more choice and ensure Xbox remains relevant across various platforms for years to come.

Challenging Regulatory Landscape

Microsoft’s decision to venture into the mobile store market comes at a time when regulations in the app industry are under scrutiny. Notably, the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple has created a challenging environment. Apple, having won against Epic Games in April, now faces a request from the game developer to address whether its software business violates antitrust laws.