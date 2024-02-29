Meta’s Zuckerberg Explores AI Chip Collaborations In Asia

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is currently on a tour of Asia, where he has expressed the company’s interest in strengthening its collaboration with tech giants in the region, particularly in the development of AI chips. This move is seen as a strategic effort to mitigate potential geopolitical risks, particularly in Taiwan, where the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, TSMC, is based.

Expanding Cooperation with Samsung Electronics

During his visit to South Korea, Zuckerberg met with President Yoon Suk Yeol and discussed plans to enhance cooperation with Samsung Electronics in the realm of AI chips. The discussions also encompassed potential collaborations in artificial intelligence and extended reality industries.

Focus on AI Processors

AI processors have emerged as a top priority for companies operating in the AI sector, including Meta. The company is keen on advancing the development and procurement of cutting-edge AI chip technologies to bolster its social media and hardware devices businesses.

Strategic Meetings with Tech Leaders

Zuckerberg also engaged in discussions with Samsung’s executive chairman Jay Y. Lee to explore potential collaborations in AI chips, semiconductors, and extended reality. While Samsung declined to comment on the specifics of the meeting, the discussions indicate Meta’s concerted efforts to secure partnerships in the AI chip domain.

Global AI Chip Race

Zuckerberg’s tour aligns with the intensifying global competition in the AI chip sector. With companies like Nvidia dominating the market, there is a growing emphasis on fostering innovation and securing alternative sources for AI chips. Meta’s pursuit of AI chip advancements is reflective of this broader industry trend.