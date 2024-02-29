security-flaws-found-in-eken-doorbell-cameras

Consumer Reports has discovered security vulnerabilities in internet-connected doorbell cameras, which could potentially allow hackers to take control of the devices. The research highlighted four significant flaws in cameras manufactured by EKEN, a company based in Shenzhen, China.

The research revealed that these doorbell cameras, available under various brand names including EKEN and Tuck, were being sold on online platforms such as Walmart and Temu. However, following the notification from Consumer Reports, these platforms removed the products from sale. Despite this, the cameras are still accessible through other channels.

Consumer Reports emphasized that the most critical issue is the ease with which a malicious user can take control of the camera. By downloading the official app, Aiwit, and putting the camera in pairing mode, an individual in close proximity to the device can gain full control over it. This process allows the malicious user to add the doorbell to their own account, effectively taking ownership away from the original user.

Furthermore, the doorbells were found to broadcast sensitive information such as the owners’ IP addresses and unencrypted Wi-Fi network names over the internet, posing additional privacy risks. Despite Consumer Reports’ efforts to alert online marketplaces about these vulnerabilities, the doorbells continue to be available for sale on platforms like Amazon, Sears, and Shein.

While Temu, a former seller of these doorbells, took immediate action to suspend the sale of the identified models and initiated a thorough review of the products, other platforms like Walmart still have similar doorbells available for purchase. This research underscores the challenges consumers face in assessing the privacy and security measures of internet-connected devices and the need for greater vigilance from online marketplaces in vetting the products they offer.