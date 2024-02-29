Newsnews
News

Security Flaws Found In EKEN Doorbell Cameras

Written by: Shannon Magdaleno | Published: 29 February 2024
security-flaws-found-in-eken-doorbell-cameras
News

Consumer Reports has discovered security vulnerabilities in internet-connected doorbell cameras, which could potentially allow hackers to take control of the devices. The research highlighted four significant flaws in cameras manufactured by EKEN, a company based in Shenzhen, China.

Key Takeaway

The research by Consumer Reports has revealed concerning security and privacy flaws in EKEN doorbell cameras, highlighting the potential risks associated with these internet-connected devices.

Flaws in EKEN Doorbell Cameras

  • Security and privacy vulnerabilities found in EKEN doorbell cameras
  • Availability of the cameras on online marketplaces despite the identified flaws
  • Response from companies and online marketplaces regarding the reported issues

The research revealed that these doorbell cameras, available under various brand names including EKEN and Tuck, were being sold on online platforms such as Walmart and Temu. However, following the notification from Consumer Reports, these platforms removed the products from sale. Despite this, the cameras are still accessible through other channels.

Consumer Reports emphasized that the most critical issue is the ease with which a malicious user can take control of the camera. By downloading the official app, Aiwit, and putting the camera in pairing mode, an individual in close proximity to the device can gain full control over it. This process allows the malicious user to add the doorbell to their own account, effectively taking ownership away from the original user.

Furthermore, the doorbells were found to broadcast sensitive information such as the owners’ IP addresses and unencrypted Wi-Fi network names over the internet, posing additional privacy risks. Despite Consumer Reports’ efforts to alert online marketplaces about these vulnerabilities, the doorbells continue to be available for sale on platforms like Amazon, Sears, and Shein.

While Temu, a former seller of these doorbells, took immediate action to suspend the sale of the identified models and initiated a thorough review of the products, other platforms like Walmart still have similar doorbells available for purchase. This research underscores the challenges consumers face in assessing the privacy and security measures of internet-connected devices and the need for greater vigilance from online marketplaces in vetting the products they offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

14 Amazing Camera Doorbell Wireless WiFi for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Camera Doorbell Wireless WiFi for 2024

by Minny Head | 22 September 2023
8 Amazing Video Doorbell Wireless WiFi for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Video Doorbell Wireless WiFi for 2024

by Toinette Florez | 23 August 2023
13 Best Wireless Video Doorbell for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Wireless Video Doorbell for 2024

by Aprilette Mortenson | 26 August 2023
How To Connect An Eken Video Doorbell To The Network
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect An Eken Video Doorbell To The Network

by Dominica Malinowski | 17 December 2023
14 Best WiFi Doorbell for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best WiFi Doorbell for 2024

by Cacilia Atwater | 24 August 2023
13 Best Doorbell Cameras For Home Security For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Doorbell Cameras For Home Security For 2024

by Minny Head | 7 November 2023
13 Amazing Ring Door Bells And Cameras With WiFi for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Ring Door Bells And Cameras With WiFi for 2024

by Shina Thies | 22 September 2023
What Comes In The Ring Video Doorbell Box
Smart Home Gadgets

What Comes In The Ring Video Doorbell Box

by Caterina Nicolas | 16 December 2023

Recent Stories

Former Meta Employees’ Aptos Explores Hong Kong’s Growing Interest In Cryptocurrency
News

Former Meta Employees’ Aptos Explores Hong Kong’s Growing Interest In Cryptocurrency

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1 Million In Funding For Cryptographic Security Infrastructure
News

Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1 Million In Funding For Cryptographic Security Infrastructure

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
Security Flaws Found In EKEN Doorbell Cameras
News

Security Flaws Found In EKEN Doorbell Cameras

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
Meta’s Zuckerberg Explores AI Chip Collaborations In Asia
News

Meta’s Zuckerberg Explores AI Chip Collaborations In Asia

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
What Does Luck Of The Sea Do In Minecraft
GAMING

What Does Luck Of The Sea Do In Minecraft

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
How To Use World Edit In Minecraft Bedrock
GAMING

How To Use World Edit In Minecraft Bedrock

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
Integrating Xiaomi Devices With Alexa: A Guide
Mobile Devices

Integrating Xiaomi Devices With Alexa: A Guide

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024
How To Make Wings In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Wings In Minecraft

by Shannon Magdaleno | 29 February 2024