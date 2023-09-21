Newsnews
Kindo Revolutionizes AI Workflows With Enhanced Security

Written by: Freddi Kidwell | Published: 22 September 2023
Kindo, a new AI productivity and security startup led by Ron Williams, former security team leader at Riot Games, Bird, and Clover Health, aims to alleviate security concerns surrounding AI workflows. Unlike other AI startups, Kindo differentiates itself as the first self-serve AI platform dedicated to enterprise-level integration and security.

Key Takeaway

Kindo, the self-serve AI platform, offers enhanced security measures, compliance features, and centralized management capabilities to enable businesses to utilize AI with confidence. By targeting functional end users rather than just developers, Kindo aims to make AI accessible and powerful for marketers and non-technical professionals.

Enhancing AI Security and Compliance

Kindo, previously known as “Usable Machines,” offers enterprise-ready generative AI security, compliance, and centralized management solutions. This allows businesses to utilize AI securely and privately, minimizing the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with regulations. With Kindo, companies gain complete visibility and control over AI usage within their organization, enabling them to filter sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), before it reaches AI models. As a result, businesses can operate within GDPR frameworks and maintain data privacy.

Streamlining AI Workflows

Kindo provides a wide range of features to streamline AI workflows, empowering functional end users rather than just developers. With support for over 200 software-as-a-service (SaaS) integrations, employees can create no-code, AI-powered workflows using popular AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard. The platform also offers centralized governance of employee access, audit logs, and usage tracking, ensuring efficient management of AI prompts, data, and workflows.

The company’s target market primarily consists of mid-sized organizations, although it can cater to enterprises as well. Kindo’s user-friendly interface makes it accessible to marketers and other non-technical professionals who want to harness the power of AI for tasks like transcribing Zoom videos, writing press releases, and generating performance reviews.

Early Success and Funding

Since its inception in August 2020, Kindo has quickly gained traction and investor interest. In June, the company secured $7 million in seed funding from prominent investors, including Riot Ventures, Eniac Ventures, and RRE Ventures. Notable individual investors include Marlinspike Partners, Flexcap Ventures, New Era Ventures, Andrew Peterson (founder of Signal Sciences), and Dave Politis (founder of BetterCloud).

