New Limits Of Artificial Intelligence: An Interview With Anthropic’s Dario Amodei

Anthropic’s CEO and co-founder, Dario Amodei, believes that there are no limits to the growth and capabilities of large language models (LLMs) in the field of artificial intelligence. Despite concerns raised by some researchers about certain tasks being difficult for LLMs, Amodei remains optimistic.

Unprecedented Scaling

Amodei points out that over the past decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the scale of neural nets used to train LLMs. This continuous scaling has resulted in improved performance and capabilities. Amodei predicts that what we witness today will pale in comparison to what we can expect in the next few years.

While rumors suggest the development of hundred-trillion-parameter models this year, Amodei doesn’t expect a quadrillion-parameter model to emerge next year. However, he still anticipates further growth in LLMs.

A Question of Limits

Despite skepticism from some researchers about the limitations of LLMs, Amodei remains unconvinced. He questions the existence of fundamental limits and argues that long years of scaling experience have made him skeptical of claims that an LLM cannot perform certain tasks. Amodei also expresses doubt about the ability to accurately measure these limits. He believes that LLMs have the potential to perform a wide range of tasks, given the appropriate training and fine-tuning.

While Amodei acknowledges that LLMs cannot currently do everything and does not make absolute claims about their future capabilities, he remains skeptical of critics who provide definitive lists of what LLMs cannot achieve.

No Diminishing Returns

Amodei predicts that we will not experience diminishing returns in the next three to four years. This suggests that the growth and progress of LLMs will continue to impress. However, beyond that point, the development of AI systems with more than a quadrillion parameters may be necessary to make predictions.