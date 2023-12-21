Introducing Kosmik: The Revolutionary Infinite Canvas Tool

In recent years, a multitude of tools have attempted to popularize the concept of using an ‘infinite canvas’ for capturing and sharing ideas. Kosmik, a French startup founded in 2018 by Paul Rony and Christophe Van Deputte, has taken this idea to the next level by creating a knowledge-capturing tool that eliminates the need to switch between different windows or apps to capture information.

Key Takeaway Kosmik, a revolutionary knowledge-capturing tool, offers an infinite canvas interface with an in-built PDF reader and web browser, streamlining the process of capturing and organizing diverse types of content for professionals across various industries.

The Birth of Kosmik

Paul Rony, with a background in computing history and philosophy, conceived the idea for Kosmik while working at a video production company. His vision was to create a single whiteboard-type canvas where he could seamlessly integrate videos, PDFs, websites, notes, and drawings without the hassle of managing multiple files and folders.

The Features

Kosmik offers an infinite canvas interface allowing users to insert text, images, videos, PDFs, and links. The platform also includes a built-in browser and a PDF reader, streamlining the process of accessing and organizing diverse types of content.

Use Cases

The tool caters to a wide range of professionals including designers, architects, consultants, and students, enabling them to create information boards for various projects without the need to juggle multiple tabs and documents.

Kosmik’s Unique Selling Point

Rony emphasized that the core selling point of Kosmik lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate various tools into one platform, allowing users to combine and manipulate different types of content in a single space.

Funding and Future Plans

Kosmik recently secured $3.7 million in a seed funding round led by Creandum, signaling the potential for the platform to revolutionize organizational workflows. The company is also in the process of launching Kosmik 2.0, which will introduce features such as multiplayer collaboration and AI-powered auto-tagging for images.