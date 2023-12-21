Newsnews
Medallion Raises $13.7M To Revolutionize Artist-Fan Connections

Written by: Merrily Pruitt | Published: 21 December 2023
Medallion, a platform empowering artists to directly engage with their fans, has secured $13.7 million in Series A funding. The investment, co-led by Dragonfly and Lightspeed Faction, marks a significant milestone for the company. Medallion serves as a dedicated digital hub for artists to promote album releases, tour dates, and exclusive merchandise, while also offering digital collectibles and special content to deepen connections with their fanbase.

Key Takeaway

Medallion’s successful funding round underscores the growing importance of direct artist-to-fan connections in the music industry. The platform’s innovative approach is set to empower artists and revolutionize fan engagement, paving the way for a new era of digital interaction.

Empowering Artists and Fans

Medallion’s artist-centric approach aims to address the challenges artists face in connecting with their fanbase through traditional platforms. The platform’s emphasis on digitally native fan experiences is poised to usher in a transformative period for artists, providing them with direct ownership in their communities.

Enhancing Fan Experiences

With the new funding, Medallion plans to introduce early access opportunities, such as pre-released music and presale tickets, along with member benefits like video premieres and exclusive updates. Additionally, artists will soon have the ability to sell limited-edition digital collectibles and NFTs, including poster bundles and trading cards.

Expanding Revenue Opportunities

Medallion has introduced “Digital Deluxe,” enabling artists to sell digital versions of music albums with embedded music players and downloadable audio, imagery, and video. The platform also facilitates the sale of physical items through an integration with Shopify, offering artists diverse revenue streams.

Customized Fan Communities

Medallion’s white-label platform allows artists to personalize their digital space, creating a unique and immersive experience for their fans. Upon joining, fans receive a unique digital collectible, known as a “Medallion,” granting them access to the artist’s community.

Industry Impact and Future Plans

Currently, Medallion is utilized by 20 artists, including notable names like Jungle, Greta Van Fleet, Illenium, and Disclosure. The company plans to expand its platform availability to hundreds of artists in 2024, with wider accessibility expected in 2025 or later.


