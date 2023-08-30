Newsnews
Instagram Testing Ability To Create 10-Minute Reels: What You Need To Know

Written by: Pet Hellman | Published: 31 August 2023
Instagram is currently internally testing a new feature that would allow users to create Reels up to 10 minutes in length. The company confirmed this testing to TechCrunch on Wednesday. While the feature is not being tested externally yet, it could potentially be a game-changer for content creators on the platform.

Expanding Reels to Compete with TikTok and YouTube

This move by Instagram would align its short-form video feature, Reels, with TikTok, which expanded its video length to 10 minutes earlier this year. By increasing the time limit, Instagram aims to compete with TikTok and YouTube, tapping into the growing demand for longer-form content.

Instagram Reels image

Benefits for Creators and Viewers

If Instagram officially rolls out this feature, creators will have more time and flexibility to showcase their skills and create engaging content. With a maximum length of 10 minutes, creators can film cooking demos and tutorials, educational videos, comedic sketches, and more without being restricted by the previous three-minute limit. This change would also make it easier for viewers to find and watch the desired content without the need for multiple video segments.

Key Takeaway

Instagram is currently testing the ability to create Reels that are up to 10 minutes long. This feature would allow creators to showcase their skills and create longer-form content on the platform, aligning Instagram with competitors TikTok and YouTube.

Competition in the Short-Form Video Market

While Instagram and TikTok are venturing into the long-form content market, YouTube is embracing short-form videos by expanding its creation tools for Shorts. Additionally, YouTube recently launched “Samples,” a personalized short-form video feed, similar to TikTok’s content discovery feature.

Other Updates from Instagram

Instagram has been introducing various updates to enhance the user experience on its platform. One recent update allows creators to share notable fan comments on their posts and Reels to their Stories, showcasing engagements. Furthermore, Instagram now allows users to add music to their photo carousels, providing a way to exhibit their musical interests.

