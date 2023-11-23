Newsnews
Instagram Rolls Out Download Feature For Public Reels

Written by: Sue Sokol | Published: 23 November 2023
Instagram has announced that it is now allowing users around the world to download public Reels to their devices. In an update to the app, users can now save Reels and watch them offline. This feature was previously limited to viewing Reels within the Instagram app.

Key Takeaway

Instagram has expanded its download feature to allow users worldwide to save public Reels to their devices. Downloaded Reels will have an Instagram watermark, and some Reels may not include audio if they use licensed music. Account holders can choose to disable downloading for their Reels through the app settings.

Downloading Reels with an Instagram Watermark

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, made the announcement on his Instagram broadcast channel. He explained that when users download Reels, the videos will have an Instagram watermark that includes the account name. This is similar to the watermarks seen on TikTok videos.

To download a Reel, users simply need to tap on the share button and select the download option. However, Instagram also gives account holders the option to disable downloading for their Reels. This can be done by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Reels and Remix, and toggling off the “Allow people to download your Reels” option.

Audio Limitations on Downloaded Reels

One important thing to note is that if a Reel uses a licensed audio clip, the downloaded video will not include any audio. Only Reels with original audio tracks will have sound when downloaded. This is something that users should be aware of, especially if they want to share Reels with music.

Instagram initially introduced the Reels download feature for users in the United States in June. Now, it is rolling out this functionality to users all over the world, allowing everyone to save and view Reels offline.

