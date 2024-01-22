Newsnews
India’s Captain Fresh In Advanced Talks To Raise $50 Million In New Funding

Written by: Starlin Colburn | Published: 22 January 2024
Captain Fresh, a business-to-business harvest-to-retail marketplace for animal protein, is currently in advanced discussions with potential investors to secure up to $50 million in fresh funding. Sources familiar with the matter revealed this information, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Key Takeaway

Captain Fresh, a prominent player in the business-to-business harvest-to-retail marketplace for animal protein, is in advanced discussions to secure a substantial amount of fresh funding, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Engaging with Prominent Investors

The startup is reportedly in the advanced stages of negotiations to secure the capital from notable investors such as Nekkanti Sea Foods, SBI Investment, Evolvence, Tiger Global, and Prosus Ventures. These sources, who preferred to remain unnamed due to the confidential nature of the matter, disclosed these details.

Captain Fresh has chosen not to provide any comments regarding these developments at this time.

Specializing in Seafood

With a specific focus on seafood, Captain Fresh plays a crucial role in facilitating the sale of fishermen and farmers’ catch and livestock to various businesses. The startup has established numerous collection centers across multiple countries, where it procures the catch and subsequently distributes it to thousands of businesses located in coastal states.

Impressive Track Record

Prior to this potential funding round, Captain Fresh had already raised over $100 million and achieved a valuation of $500 million in its previous funding round. The initial tranche of this round was concluded in March 2022, and the startup has since expanded it to raise an additional $15 million or more.

