Hexa Scale: Hexa’s New Initiative To Partner With Slow-Growing Startups

Paris-based startup studio Hexa has recently announced its expansion beyond the studio model with the introduction of the Hexa Scale program. This initiative aims to collaborate with later stage companies that have already established product-market fit.

Key Takeaway Hexa’s Hexa Scale program aims to support slow-growing startups by providing capital and operational assistance to guide them towards exponential growth, addressing the challenges faced by companies with linear growth trajectories.

Partnering with Slow-Growing Startups

Hexa Scale is specifically seeking B2B companies that are already generating substantial recurring revenue, ideally ranging from €1 to €10 million annually, but are encountering growth challenges. Despite having secured seed and Series A funding, these companies are experiencing linear growth. Hexa intends to intervene by providing capital infusion and assistance in areas such as operations, international expansion, product development, and marketing.

Shaping the Growth Narrative

Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham’s influential essay ‘Startup = Growth’ has significantly influenced the perception of the ideal growth trajectory for startups. Graham emphasizes the importance of targeting a specific growth rate rather than solely focusing on revenue growth. Maintaining a consistent growth rate enables exponential growth over time, a factor highly favored by venture capitalists.

Empowering Startups for Exponential Growth

Hexa aims to support companies facing slow, linear growth and guide them towards achieving exponential growth once again. Augustin Celier, who brings extensive experience in co-founding startups, will lead this new initiative. Celier’s previous ventures include Uptime, Shuffle, Marc&Aurèle, and CoursdePhilo. He highlighted the challenges faced by companies stuck in a “financing no-man’s land” and emphasized the need for alternative support options, which Hexa Scale seeks to provide.

Hexa’s Expansion Beyond the Studio Model

While Hexa is renowned for incubating successful B2B SaaS startups like Front, Aircall, and Spendesk, its collaboration with later stage companies is not entirely new. The studio has previously partnered with Yousign, which currently processes over 5 million e-signatures monthly for 17,000 customers.