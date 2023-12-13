True Anomaly Secures $100M To Advance Space Security Technology

True Anomaly, a startup specializing in space situational awareness and defensive operations, has successfully raised $100 million in new funding. The recent investment round, led by Riot Ventures and joined by Eclipse, ACME Capital, Menlo Ventures, Narya, 645 Ventures, Rocketship.vc, Champion Hill Ventures, and FiveNine Ventures, reflects the sustained interest in ventures operating at the intersection of space and defense.

Key Takeaway True Anomaly secures 00 million in funding to advance its space security technology, including the development of autonomous spacecraft and an integrated operating platform, to address the critical information gap in space domain awareness.

Scaling Space Security Solutions

The infusion of funds will be instrumental in further expanding True Anomaly’s multifaceted operations. The company aims to bolster its space security technology, including the development and deployment of autonomous spacecraft known as Jackals. These spacecraft are equipped with advanced sensors and cameras to track, surveil, and gather data on objects in space. Additionally, True Anomaly has been actively working on its integrated operating platform called Mosaic, which is designed to complement the on-orbit Jackals.

Addressing Information Asymmetry

CEO Even Rogers has emphasized the critical need to address the “information asymmetry” between the U.S. and its adversaries in space. True Anomaly’s initiatives, such as the Jackal spacecraft and the Mosaic platform, are strategically positioned to bridge this gap and enhance space domain awareness.

Rapid Advancements and Achievements

Since its founding in 2022 by former Space Force members, True Anomaly has made significant strides. The company has expanded its footprint by establishing a 35,000-square foot facility in Centennial, Colorado, and doubling its workforce to over 100 employees within the first year of operations. Notably, True Anomaly secured a substantial $17.4 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop space domain awareness capabilities, underscoring its growing influence in the space security domain.

Upcoming Milestones

Looking ahead, True Anomaly is gearing up for the launch of its first two Jackal spacecraft on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission in March. Furthermore, the company has obtained regulatory approval to conduct non-Earth imaging and demonstrate in-space rendezvous proximity operations with the spacecraft, marking a pivotal phase in its technological endeavors.