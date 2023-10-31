Newsnews
News

Guidde’s AI Revolutionizes Software Documentation With Automatic Video Creation

Written by: Dusty Kaufman | Published: 31 October 2023
guiddes-ai-revolutionizes-software-documentation-with-automatic-video-creation
News

In today’s digital world, organizations rely heavily on a multitude of software applications to facilitate work processes. However, with the increasing number of apps and the constant need to keep up with new tools and technologies, employees often struggle with onboarding and training, leading to decreased productivity.

Key Takeaway

Guidde’s revolutionary AI-powered platform enables organizations to effortlessly create professional software documentation videos. By automating the video creation process and providing an intuitive editing suite, Guidde improves productivity and training efficiency for companies of all sizes. With a growing customer base and successful funding round, Guidde is poised to reshape the way organizations approach software documentation in the digital age.

Addressing this challenge head-on, Guidde, a cutting-edge technology company founded by Yoav Einav and Dan Sahar, has developed a revolutionary solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automatically create software documentation videos. By capturing a user’s in-app activity and utilizing AI, automation, and contextual analysis, Guidde’s platform enables the seamless creation of instructional videos for various web-based software applications.

Innovative Technology Streamlines Video Creation Process

Guidde’s innovative technology eliminates the need for complex and time-consuming video production processes. With a simple Chrome extension, users can effortlessly record their desired software workflows and processes. The platform then intelligently splits the recording into labeled chapters based on user actions, such as button presses and tab switches, and generates an intro and outro voiceover. The generated videos can even feature an AI-generated voice in multiple languages, background music, and automatically generated tags to highlight key steps in the workflow.

Guidde’s streamlined video editing suite further enhances the video creation process by offering features like motion transitions, frame timing adjustment, and cropping. Additionally, users have the option to record their own voiceovers for a more personalized touch.

Unparalleled Ease and Efficiency for Software Documentation

Guidde’s platform fills a critical gap in the software documentation space by providing a unified solution that simplifies and accelerates the video creation process. Unlike traditional methods that involve multiple tools, resources, and weeks of work, Guidde’s AI-powered platform empowers anyone within an organization to create, edit, publish, and analyze professional-quality videos and documentation in minutes.

The intersection between PowerPoint and asynchronous video presentations positions Guidde as an invaluable tool for enterprises worldwide. By combining the simplicity of presentations with engaging video content, Guidde appeals to organizations that have long relied on PowerPoint but are now seeking the benefits of video communication. Many teams have already replaced legacy desktop tools with Guidde, such as Camtasia, for technical video production.

Growing Customer Base and Funding Success

Praised by industry experts and customers alike, Guidde has already amassed a customer base of over 500 brands, including Payoneer, Redis, and LiveNation. These brands, with tens of thousands of users combined, have experienced tremendous value and improved productivity through Guidde’s platform. Revenue for Guidde has grown by over 500% between last year and this year, reflecting the platform’s wide adoption and positive impact.

Recognizing the immense potential of Guidde’s offering, venture capitalists have invested in the company’s growth. Guidde recently announced an $11.6 million Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Entree Capital, Honeystone Ventures, Crescendo Ventures, and Tiferes Ventures. With this new capital infusion, Guidde plans to expand its engineering and data science departments while bolstering its go-to-market team. By the end of 2024, Guidde aims to double its employee count, demonstrating its commitment to continued innovation and customer success.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Has The Invention Of The Smartphone Camera Changed Photography?
TECHNOLOGY

How Has The Invention Of The Smartphone Camera Changed Photography?

by Cherry Emanuel | 11 October 2023
12 Amazing Smartphone Gimbal For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Smartphone Gimbal For 2023

by Lorene Dufresne | 6 October 2023
What Is An Nvidia GPU
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An Nvidia GPU

by Marylinda Thach | 1 August 2023
Adobe Unveils Project Fast Fill: Generative Fill For Video Editing
News

Adobe Unveils Project Fast Fill: Generative Fill For Video Editing

by Alta Pinder | 12 October 2023
12 Best Ptz Webcam for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Ptz Webcam for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 23 September 2023
What To Do With A Drone
TECHNOLOGY

What To Do With A Drone

by Hortense Olin | 19 October 2023
How Blockchain Can Revolutionize Trade Finance
AI

How Blockchain Can Revolutionize Trade Finance

by Storm Mccutcheon | 18 September 2023
15 Best Remote Webcam for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Remote Webcam for 2023

by Dolorita Orcutt | 17 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Funding For SkyCell To Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Transport
News

New Funding For SkyCell To Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Transport

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
New Funding Round Propels QI Tech To Further Financial Success
News

New Funding Round Propels QI Tech To Further Financial Success

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
Guidde’s AI Revolutionizes Software Documentation With Automatic Video Creation
News

Guidde’s AI Revolutionizes Software Documentation With Automatic Video Creation

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
Generative Building Design: Revolutionizing City Construction
News

Generative Building Design: Revolutionizing City Construction

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
Cambrium Innovates With Designer Proteins For Sustainable Scaling
News

Cambrium Innovates With Designer Proteins For Sustainable Scaling

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
11 Best Orbit Thermostats For Home For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Orbit Thermostats For Home For 2023

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
12 Best Wall Thermostats For Home For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Wall Thermostats For Home For 2023

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023
10 Amazing Heat Only Thermostats For Home For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Heat Only Thermostats For Home For 2023

by Dusty Kaufman | 31 October 2023