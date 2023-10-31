Guidde’s AI Revolutionizes Software Documentation With Automatic Video Creation

In today’s digital world, organizations rely heavily on a multitude of software applications to facilitate work processes. However, with the increasing number of apps and the constant need to keep up with new tools and technologies, employees often struggle with onboarding and training, leading to decreased productivity.

Key Takeaway Guidde’s revolutionary AI-powered platform enables organizations to effortlessly create professional software documentation videos. By automating the video creation process and providing an intuitive editing suite, Guidde improves productivity and training efficiency for companies of all sizes. With a growing customer base and successful funding round, Guidde is poised to reshape the way organizations approach software documentation in the digital age.

Addressing this challenge head-on, Guidde, a cutting-edge technology company founded by Yoav Einav and Dan Sahar, has developed a revolutionary solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automatically create software documentation videos. By capturing a user’s in-app activity and utilizing AI, automation, and contextual analysis, Guidde’s platform enables the seamless creation of instructional videos for various web-based software applications.

Innovative Technology Streamlines Video Creation Process

Guidde’s innovative technology eliminates the need for complex and time-consuming video production processes. With a simple Chrome extension, users can effortlessly record their desired software workflows and processes. The platform then intelligently splits the recording into labeled chapters based on user actions, such as button presses and tab switches, and generates an intro and outro voiceover. The generated videos can even feature an AI-generated voice in multiple languages, background music, and automatically generated tags to highlight key steps in the workflow.

Guidde’s streamlined video editing suite further enhances the video creation process by offering features like motion transitions, frame timing adjustment, and cropping. Additionally, users have the option to record their own voiceovers for a more personalized touch.

Unparalleled Ease and Efficiency for Software Documentation

Guidde’s platform fills a critical gap in the software documentation space by providing a unified solution that simplifies and accelerates the video creation process. Unlike traditional methods that involve multiple tools, resources, and weeks of work, Guidde’s AI-powered platform empowers anyone within an organization to create, edit, publish, and analyze professional-quality videos and documentation in minutes.

The intersection between PowerPoint and asynchronous video presentations positions Guidde as an invaluable tool for enterprises worldwide. By combining the simplicity of presentations with engaging video content, Guidde appeals to organizations that have long relied on PowerPoint but are now seeking the benefits of video communication. Many teams have already replaced legacy desktop tools with Guidde, such as Camtasia, for technical video production.

Growing Customer Base and Funding Success

Praised by industry experts and customers alike, Guidde has already amassed a customer base of over 500 brands, including Payoneer, Redis, and LiveNation. These brands, with tens of thousands of users combined, have experienced tremendous value and improved productivity through Guidde’s platform. Revenue for Guidde has grown by over 500% between last year and this year, reflecting the platform’s wide adoption and positive impact.

Recognizing the immense potential of Guidde’s offering, venture capitalists have invested in the company’s growth. Guidde recently announced an $11.6 million Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Entree Capital, Honeystone Ventures, Crescendo Ventures, and Tiferes Ventures. With this new capital infusion, Guidde plans to expand its engineering and data science departments while bolstering its go-to-market team. By the end of 2024, Guidde aims to double its employee count, demonstrating its commitment to continued innovation and customer success.