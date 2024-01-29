Newsnews
Garry Tan’s Controversial Tweet And Apology

Written by: Louisette Eide | Published: 29 January 2024
Garry Tan, the president of Y Combinator, caused a stir with a recent tweet that has since been deleted. The tweet contained strong language and a menacing tone, directed at several San Francisco supervisors. Tan later apologized for his words, but the incident has sparked a debate about the use of social media by influential figures.

Key Takeaway

Garry Tan’s controversial tweet and subsequent apology have sparked discussions about the use of social media by prominent figures and the expectations of professional conduct in the tech industry.

Tan’s Provocative Tweet

On Friday night, Garry Tan posted a tweet on X that raised eyebrows and led to speculation about the security of his account. The tweet contained explicit language and aggressive remarks aimed at specific San Francisco supervisors. The exchange was first reported by Mission Local and drew attention for its confrontational nature.

Tan’s Apology and Explanation

Following the backlash, Garry Tan issued an apology, acknowledging that his choice of words was inappropriate. He referenced a rap song from 1996 as the inspiration for his tweet, but recognized that it was not an excuse for his behavior. Tan also extended a formal apology to the Board of Supervisors, expressing regret for his actions and emphasizing the importance of respectful discourse.

Reactions and Reflections

The incident has prompted varied reactions, with some expressing concern over Tan’s use of social media, given his influential position at Y Combinator. Others have defended Tan, attributing the incident to human fallibility and advocating for forgiveness.

