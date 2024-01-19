Newsnews
News

FTC Cracks Down On Data Broker, InMarket, Banning Sale Of Consumers’ Location Data

Written by: Berty Upchurch | Published: 19 January 2024
ftc-cracks-down-on-data-broker-inmarket-banning-sale-of-consumers-location-data
News

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action against data aggregation company InMarket, prohibiting the sale of consumers’ precise location data. This move is part of the FTC’s ongoing efforts to regulate data brokers and protect consumer privacy.

Key Takeaway

The FTC has reached a settlement with InMarket, prohibiting the sale of consumers’ location data and requiring the company to destroy previously collected data unless consumer consent is obtained.

Unauthorized Use of Location Data

InMarket, a Texas-based marketing platform, has been accused by the FTC of collecting sensitive consumer data, including location data, without obtaining proper consent. The company allegedly utilized this data for targeted advertising without informing users adequately.

Allegations and Settlement Terms

The FTC claims that InMarket failed to obtain consent from users of its own apps, ListEase and CheckPoints, and did not adequately inform consumers about the data collection and usage practices. Additionally, the company’s SDK, incorporated into numerous third-party apps, allegedly did not provide clear notification to users regarding the use of their location data for targeted advertising.

As part of the settlement, InMarket is prohibited from selling, licensing, or sharing any product that targets phone owners based on sensitive location data. The company is also required to destroy all previously collected location data unless consumer consent is obtained. Furthermore, InMarket must notify affected consumers about the FTC’s action and provide them with an option to opt out of any data collection.

Company’s Response

In response to the allegations, InMarket’s chief legal officer and chief privacy officer, Jason Knapp, stated that the company disagrees with the FTC’s claims but is committed to enhancing its policies around data disclosure and use. Knapp emphasized that InMarket has no intention of selling consumer location data and is expanding its protections for consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Challenges Proposed Laws On Age Verification For Minors
News

Google Challenges Proposed Laws On Age Verification For Minors

by Elbertine Kelly | 17 October 2023
How To Stop Lending Tree Calls
FINTECH

How To Stop Lending Tree Calls

by Stepha Oliveira | 7 November 2023
How Data Brokers Profit from Your Data (A Guide)
General Fintech

How Data Brokers Profit from Your Data (A Guide)

by Abigail | 7 February 2022
FTC Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon, Revealing Mysterious ‘Project Nessie’ Algorithm
News

FTC Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon, Revealing Mysterious ‘Project Nessie’ Algorithm

by Denna Cowley | 27 September 2023
Social Media Influencer Profits On The Rise In Recent Years
TECHNOLOGY

Social Media Influencer Profits On The Rise In Recent Years

by Natasha | 19 November 2019
New Suit Filed By FTC Against Amazon Sparks Debate Among Venture Capitalists
News

New Suit Filed By FTC Against Amazon Sparks Debate Among Venture Capitalists

by Allyce Gilliam | 29 September 2023
New Development: FTC Files Major Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon
News

New Development: FTC Files Major Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon

by Morissa Hurlburt | 27 September 2023
When Will Facebook Pay Settlement
AI

When Will Facebook Pay Settlement

by Maxine Penny | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Protecting Equity Investments In Minority Businesses From Activist Organizations
News

Protecting Equity Investments In Minority Businesses From Activist Organizations

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
Apple Proposes Pledges To Settle EU Antitrust Probe Over Apple Pay
News

Apple Proposes Pledges To Settle EU Antitrust Probe Over Apple Pay

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
FTC Cracks Down On Data Broker, InMarket, Banning Sale Of Consumers’ Location Data
News

FTC Cracks Down On Data Broker, InMarket, Banning Sale Of Consumers’ Location Data

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
OpenAI Collaborates With Arizona State University To Bring ChatGPT To Higher Education
News

OpenAI Collaborates With Arizona State University To Bring ChatGPT To Higher Education

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries
News

Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
LoanDepot Ransomware Attack Causes Second Week Of Outage For Customers
News

LoanDepot Ransomware Attack Causes Second Week Of Outage For Customers

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
Why Do I Keep Losing Dota 2
GAMING

Why Do I Keep Losing Dota 2

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024
How To Disable Help In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Disable Help In Dota 2

by Berty Upchurch | 19 January 2024