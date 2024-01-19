Newsnews
News

Apple Proposes Pledges To Settle EU Antitrust Probe Over Apple Pay

Written by: Harlene Tuttle | Published: 19 January 2024
apple-proposes-pledges-to-settle-eu-antitrust-probe-over-apple-pay
News

Apple has offered a set of commitments to competition regulators in the European Union aimed at resolving concerns focused on NFC payments and mobile wallet tech on iOS, its mobile operating system. The EU suspects Apple of unfairly favoring its own mobile payment tech, Apple Pay, and squeezing out the ability of rivals to develop competing contactless payment offerings on its mobile platform.

Key Takeaway

Apple has proposed commitments to address concerns raised by the EU regarding its Apple Pay mobile payment technology, aiming to resolve the antitrust probe and potentially avoid significant fines.

Proposed Commitments by Apple

  • Access to NFC functionality on iOS devices for third party mobile wallet and payment service providers, free of charge, via a set of APIs.
  • Equivalent access to NFC components through “Host Card Emulation (‘HCE’) mode” for securely storing payment credentials and completing transactions using NFC.
  • Application of the proposed commitments to all third party mobile wallet app developers in the European Economic Area and to all iOS users with an Apple ID registered in the region.
  • Additional features and functionality for third parties, including “defaulting of preferred payment apps, access to authentication features such as FaceID, and a suppression mechanism”.
  • Application of “fair, objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory” eligibility criteria to grant NFC access to third parties.
  • Set up of a dispute settlement mechanism under which any decisions to deny access to NFC input will be reviewed by independent experts.

Consultation and Potential Consequences

The Commission has opened a consultation seeking feedback on Apple’s offer, and is allowing a month from publication of the full text of Apple’s proposed commitments in the EU’s Official Journal for submissions to be made. If the commitments are accepted by the EU, they would be in force for ten years, with an independent monitoring trustee appointed to monitor application. Any future failure to honor accepted pledges could see Apple fined up to 10% of its worldwide turnover without the need by the Commission to prove an infringement of EU antitrust rules.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Developments In EU Food Delivery Cartel Investigation
News

New Developments In EU Food Delivery Cartel Investigation

by Ava Breslin | 21 November 2023
Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations
News

Intel Fined $400M By EU For Antitrust Violations

by Edyth Hartwell | 23 September 2023
Meta And Amazon Settle UK Antitrust Probes Over Use Of Third-Party Data
News

Meta And Amazon Settle UK Antitrust Probes Over Use Of Third-Party Data

by Clea Sudduth | 4 November 2023
Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways
News

Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways

by Olympia Oh | 31 October 2023
Major Big Tech Privacy Watchdog In EU To Gain Two Additional Commissioners
News

Major Big Tech Privacy Watchdog In EU To Gain Two Additional Commissioners

by Cathee Cole | 29 September 2023
More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo
News

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo

by Ida Hamrick | 14 November 2023
What Is Collateralized Lending.
FINTECH

What Is Collateralized Lending.

by Olimpia Kerrigan | 7 November 2023
Regulatory Hurdles Delay Adobe-Figma $20 Billion Deal
News

Regulatory Hurdles Delay Adobe-Figma $20 Billion Deal

by Nerti Feaster | 30 October 2023

Recent Stories

Protecting Equity Investments In Minority Businesses From Activist Organizations
News

Protecting Equity Investments In Minority Businesses From Activist Organizations

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
Apple Proposes Pledges To Settle EU Antitrust Probe Over Apple Pay
News

Apple Proposes Pledges To Settle EU Antitrust Probe Over Apple Pay

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
FTC Cracks Down On Data Broker, InMarket, Banning Sale Of Consumers’ Location Data
News

FTC Cracks Down On Data Broker, InMarket, Banning Sale Of Consumers’ Location Data

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
OpenAI Collaborates With Arizona State University To Bring ChatGPT To Higher Education
News

OpenAI Collaborates With Arizona State University To Bring ChatGPT To Higher Education

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries
News

Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
LoanDepot Ransomware Attack Causes Second Week Of Outage For Customers
News

LoanDepot Ransomware Attack Causes Second Week Of Outage For Customers

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
Why Do I Keep Losing Dota 2
GAMING

Why Do I Keep Losing Dota 2

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024
How To Disable Help In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Disable Help In Dota 2

by Harlene Tuttle | 19 January 2024