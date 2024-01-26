NSA Confirms Purchase Of Americans’ Internet Browsing Records Without Warrant

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has been revealed to be purchasing vast amounts of commercially available web browsing data on Americans without a warrant, according to the agency’s outgoing director, Gen. Paul Nakasone. The practice, which was disclosed in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, has raised significant concerns about privacy and civil liberties.

NSA’s Data Purchasing Practices

In the letter to Sen. Wyden, Gen. Nakasone acknowledged that the NSA buys “various types” of information from data brokers for foreign intelligence, cybersecurity, and authorized mission purposes. This includes netflow data related to wholly domestic internet communications and internet communications involving a U.S. Internet Protocol address and a foreign location. Netflow records contain non-content information about the flow and volume of internet traffic, which can reveal the origins of internet connections and the servers involved.

Sen. Wyden expressed concerns about the sensitivity of internet metadata, highlighting its potential to reveal private information about individuals based on their online activities. He emphasized that web browsing records can expose sensitive details about a person’s online behavior, including visits to websites related to mental health resources, survivors of sexual assault or domestic abuse, or telehealth providers focusing on sensitive medical services.

Government Use of Commercial Data

The revelation about the NSA’s data purchasing practices has shed light on the broader use of commercially obtained data by U.S. government agencies for intelligence gathering and investigations. This has raised questions about the legality of such practices, particularly in relation to privacy and civil liberties.

Legal Implications and Regulatory Actions

The legality of government agencies buying access to Americans’ data from commercial sources has come under scrutiny, especially in light of recent regulatory actions against data brokers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken enforcement actions against data brokers for their handling of consumer data, raising serious questions about the legality of government agencies’ use of commercially obtained data.

Call for Policy Implementation

Sen. Wyden has called on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to implement a policy that aligns with the FTC’s standard for legal data sales. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the acquisition and use of data about Americans by U.S. spy agencies.