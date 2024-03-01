Newsnews
News

NSA Tracking Ivanti Cyberattacks As Hackers Target US Defense Sector

Written by: Nelle Collins | Published: 2 March 2024
nsa-tracking-ivanti-cyberattacks-as-hackers-target-us-defense-sector
News

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has confirmed that hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities in Ivanti’s enterprise VPN appliance to target organizations in the U.S. defense sector. This confirmation comes after Mandiant reported that suspected Chinese espionage hackers have been making “mass attempts” to exploit multiple vulnerabilities impacting Ivanti Connect Secure, a popular remote access VPN software used by thousands of corporations and large organizations worldwide.

Key Takeaway

The NSA is actively tracking cyberattacks exploiting Ivanti’s VPN vulnerabilities, with a focus on the U.S. defense sector. The threat group UNC5325, suspected to be backed by China, has demonstrated significant knowledge of the Ivanti Connect Secure appliance and is employing advanced techniques to evade detection.

NSA’s Response

NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett stated that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is actively tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, including the U.S. defense sector. The NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center is working with partners to detect and mitigate this activity.

Threat Group UNC5325

Mandiant’s report highlighted that the threat group UNC5325, suspected to be backed by China, has targeted organizations across various industries, including the U.S. defense industrial base sector. The hackers have demonstrated significant knowledge of the Ivanti Connect Secure appliance and have employed living-off-the-land techniques to evade detection. Additionally, they have deployed novel malware to remain embedded in Ivanti devices, even after factory resets, system upgrades, and patches.

CISA’s Advisory

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an advisory warning that hackers exploiting vulnerable Ivanti VPN appliances may be able to maintain root-level persistence even after performing factory resets. CISA’s independent tests showed that attackers can deceive Ivanti’s Integrity Checker Tool, resulting in a “failure to detect compromise.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

China-Backed Hackers Maintain Access To US Critical Infrastructure For ‘At Least Five Years’
News

China-Backed Hackers Maintain Access To US Critical Infrastructure For ‘At Least Five Years’

by Idell Rood | 8 February 2024
The Best Cybersecurity Stories Of 2023: A Year In Review
News

The Best Cybersecurity Stories Of 2023: A Year In Review

by Joscelin Harder | 22 December 2023
Who Does Cybersecurity Affect
TECHNOLOGY

Who Does Cybersecurity Affect

by Nalani Straight | 12 September 2023
What Is One Reason The Article Gives For The Fbi Including Cybersecurity In Its Responsibilities
TECHNOLOGY

What Is One Reason The Article Gives For The Fbi Including Cybersecurity In Its Responsibilities

by Toinette Florez | 12 September 2023
How To Spell Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

How To Spell Cybersecurity

by Dode Roden | 12 September 2023
How To Invest In Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

How To Invest In Cybersecurity

by Courtney Shuck | 12 September 2023
State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-days
News

State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-days

by Dominica Malinowski | 17 January 2024
How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web

by Willyt Eley | 4 December 2020

Recent Stories

Revolutionizing Parks & Rec Management: Rec Emerges From Stealth
News

Revolutionizing Parks & Rec Management: Rec Emerges From Stealth

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
Stripe’s Valuation Reaches $65 Billion In Tender Offer
News

Stripe’s Valuation Reaches $65 Billion In Tender Offer

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
CommandBar’s $4.8M Seed Deck: A Minimalist Approach To Pitching
News

CommandBar’s $4.8M Seed Deck: A Minimalist Approach To Pitching

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
NSA Tracking Ivanti Cyberattacks As Hackers Target US Defense Sector
News

NSA Tracking Ivanti Cyberattacks As Hackers Target US Defense Sector

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
EU Questions Meta’s ‘Pay Or Be Tracked’ Consent Model Under DSA
News

EU Questions Meta’s ‘Pay Or Be Tracked’ Consent Model Under DSA

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
Apple Reverses Decision On Blocking Web Apps For IPhones In The EU
News

Apple Reverses Decision On Blocking Web Apps For IPhones In The EU

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
How To Use Workshop Items In Planet Coaster
GAMING

How To Use Workshop Items In Planet Coaster

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024
How To Make Priority Queue In Planet Coaster
GAMING

How To Make Priority Queue In Planet Coaster

by Nelle Collins | 2 March 2024