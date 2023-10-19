Newsnews
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform

Written by: Loni Norris | Published: 19 October 2023
french-vc-firm-founders-future-acquires-sowefund-an-equity-crowdfunding-platform
News

French venture capital firm Founders Future has made a significant move by acquiring Sowefund, an equity crowdfunding marketplace. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Sowefund, which currently has around 20 employees, has been profitable since 2022. This acquisition adds a new dimension to Founders Future’s business as it now operates both as a traditional VC firm and a crowdfunding platform.

Key Takeaway

French VC firm Founders Future has acquired Sowefund, an equity crowdfunding platform, to tap into the growing interest from a new generation of investors looking for transparency and opportunities in both public and private companies. This move allows Founders Future to combine its VC business with a retail crowdfunding platform, expanding financing options for startups and providing retail investors with access to diverse investment opportunities.

The Synergy of Two Complementary Businesses

Founders Future’s core activity involves raising funds from limited partners, including professional investors and family offices, and investing in promising startups. With the addition of Sowefund, the company can now connect retail investors with startups looking to raise funds from their community or from personal finance experts.

Despite this acquisition, Founders Future and Sowefund will continue to operate independently, with no immediate plans for synergies between the two. This move reflects the changing investment landscape and the growing interest from a new generation of investors who want transparency and a more active role in their investments.

Expanding Crowdfunding Opportunities

By bringing their expertise to Sowefund, Founders Future aims to enhance the professionalism of the crowdfunding platform. The company plans to invest millions to expand Sowefund’s team and solidify its position as the leading platform for co-investment with professionals.

While Sowefund has already facilitated 103 crowdfunding campaigns since its inception in 2014, the company aspires to offer investment opportunities in funds such as venture capital and impact funds in the future, pending regulatory changes.

Tapping into a Large Investment Pool

One of the key motivations behind this acquisition is the enormous potential among individual investors who want to invest in companies they know and use, or have a positive sentiment towards. Equity crowdfunding provides an alternative or complementary fundraising avenue for companies at a time when traditional financing methods may be challenging.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Par Equity Targets £100M At UK Startups In The North To Address VC Investment Imbalance
News

Par Equity Targets £100M At UK Startups In The North To Address VC Investment Imbalance

by Fannie Loveless | 16 October 2023
French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds

by Fiona Larkins | 6 September 2023
Reekon Pioneers High-Tech Home Improvement Tools To Modernize Contractors
News

Reekon Pioneers High-Tech Home Improvement Tools To Modernize Contractors

by Wren Kowalczyk | 21 September 2023
How To Start A Blockchain Company
AI

How To Start A Blockchain Company

by Ann-Marie Garver | 19 September 2023
Managing Equity Made Simple With Ten Key Labs
News

Managing Equity Made Simple With Ten Key Labs

by Janeczka Wines | 4 October 2023
Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments
News

Anatomy Of Predatory Investors: Protecting Startups From Damaging Investments

by Laraine Wingo | 30 September 2023
Tech News Recap: SBF Trial, Atlassian Acquires Loom, And OpenAI Explores Chip Development
News

Tech News Recap: SBF Trial, Atlassian Acquires Loom, And OpenAI Explores Chip Development

by Nikkie Lacy | 15 October 2023
How Do I Invest In Fintech
AI

How Do I Invest In Fintech

by Della Grindstaff | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan
News

GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products
News

Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology
News

Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success
News

AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Loni Norris | 19 October 2023