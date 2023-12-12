Newsnews
Fourth Power’s $19M Series A Funding Breakthroughs

Written by: Angelia Penney | Published: 13 December 2023
Congratulations are in order for Fourth Power as it secures a $19M Series A funding for its groundbreaking innovations. The company has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector, particularly in the realm of energy storage and solar power technology.

Key Takeaway

Fourth Power has secured a

9M Series A funding for its breakthrough innovations in energy storage and solar power technology, marking a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector.

The Rise of Renewable Energy

Solar and wind power have emerged as the most cost-effective sources of electricity in the United States. However, the intermittent nature of these renewable sources necessitates the development of efficient energy storage solutions. This has led to a surge in research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the storage capabilities of renewable energy technologies.

Lithium-Ion Dominance

Lithium-ion batteries have long been the frontrunners in the energy storage market due to their scalability and rapid response to energy demands. Their widespread adoption has been driven by significant cost reductions resulting from large-scale manufacturing.

Challenges and Innovations

Despite the dominance of lithium-ion batteries, there remains a need for energy storage solutions capable of storing large quantities of power at a lower cost. In response to this challenge, researchers have been racing to develop alternative technologies that can outperform lithium-ion batteries in grid-scale applications.

Novel Approaches

Asegun Henry, a professor at MIT, has been at the forefront of developing an alternative energy storage solution that leverages liquid metal-based concentrated solar power. Initially focused on harnessing solar energy for the production of liquid fuels, Henry’s research evolved to explore the potential of liquid metal-based concentrated solar power in capturing and storing solar energy more efficiently.

Adapting to Market Dynamics

While concentrated solar power faced a decline in popularity with the rapid advancements in photovoltaic solar panels, Henry’s innovative approach sought to complement, rather than compete with, existing solar technologies. This adaptive strategy has positioned Fourth Power as a key player in the evolving landscape of renewable energy solutions.

