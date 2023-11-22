Forget Siri. Turn Your IPhone’s ‘Action Button’ Into A ChatGPT Voice Assistant Instead

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice Feature Now Available on iPhone

Goodbye Siri! Apple users can now replace Siri with OpenAI’s ChatGPT voice assistant feature on their iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The latest smartphones from Apple come with a new Action Button, which can be configured to perform various tasks beyond muting the phone’s ringer. And with the recent announcement that made Voice access free for all ChatGPT users, configuring the Action Button to launch ChatGPT’s Voice feature is now possible for anyone.

Key Takeaway By configuring your iPhone’s Action Button to launch ChatGPT’s Voice feature, you can replace Siri with a more advanced and adaptable voice assistant. With the ability to customize shortcuts and access a wide range of supported apps, ChatGPT provides a powerful solution for everyday queries and tasks.

How to Set Up ChatGPT as Your Main Voice Assistant

To set up ChatGPT as your primary voice assistant, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, go to the iOS Settings screen and navigate to the “Action Button” menu. From there, select the “Shortcut” option and choose “ChatGPT” from the list of supported apps. Once you’ve done that, associate the Action Button with the “Start voice conversation” Shortcut. It’s important to note that you’ll need to have the Shortcuts app downloaded on your iPhone.

Embrace the Power of ChatGPT

With ChatGPT as your voice assistant, you can enjoy the benefits of its advanced capabilities. Users can select from a range of diverse voices, such as Ember, Sky, Breeze, Juniper, and Cove. You can simply speak your questions and interact with ChatGPT, listening to its intelligent and informative responses. Compared to Siri, ChatGPT offers a smarter and more comprehensive voice assistant experience.

Expanding the Possibilities

It’s worth mentioning that the Action Button feature is not limited to ChatGPT alone. Numerous third-party apps have also adopted this functionality, allowing users to perform tasks like placing Starbucks coffee orders, starting workouts, identifying songs with Shazam, calling favorite contacts, creating notes, and much more. Apple’s first-party apps also support the Action Button feature.

Create Custom Shortcuts

If the available options don’t meet your requirements, you have the flexibility to create custom shortcuts using the Shortcuts app. By adding actions from various categories, such as media or web, you can tailor shortcuts to your specific needs. Once created, these custom shortcuts can be assigned to the Action Button, offering even more versatility.

The Advantages of ChatGPT as Your Voice Assistant

While there are multiple options for configuring the Action Button, choosing ChatGPT as your voice assistant has considerable advantages. With its AI capabilities, ChatGPT excels in handling a wide range of everyday queries, surpassing Siri’s limitations.

Though setting ChatGPT as the default voice assistant on the iPhone is still not possible, the ability to use it as an alternative to Siri represents a significant step forward in enhancing user experiences with voice assistants on Apple devices.