Elon Musk’s Plan To Charge For X Service Leaves X CEO Linda Yaccarino Unsure

Written by: Maurita Banuelos | Published: 29 September 2023
News

Introduction

In a recent interview at the Code Conference, X CEO Linda Yaccarino seemed unaware of Elon Musk’s plan to charge users a monthly fee to use X’s platform. The discussion highlighted a potential disconnect between Yaccarino and Musk, raising questions about the future of X’s business model. This development has left industry experts wondering about the impact on X’s ad-reliant revenue and the company’s ability to combat bots.

Key Takeaway

The interview with X CEO Linda Yaccarino unearthed her lack of awareness regarding Elon Musk’s plan to charge users for X’s service. The discussion also highlighted questions about Yaccarino’s role within the company and the extent of her decision-making power. It is unclear if Yaccarino fully understands the subscription plan or its implications for X’s business model.

Lack of Awareness Regarding Subscription Plan

During the interview, Yaccarino appeared caught off guard when asked about Musk’s subscription plan. Despite joining X from NBCU, where she led advertising and partnerships, Yaccarino seemed unsure about X’s potential move away from its ad-supported model. This suggests either a lack of knowledge about the plan or a reluctance to divulge information that could raise concerns among X’s advertisers and users.

Unclear Role and Decision-making Power

Questions raised during the interview also shed light on Yaccarino’s role within X and the extent of her decision-making power. Boorstin, the interviewer, questioned whether Yaccarino had been consulted about the subscription plan, considering her background in advertising. Yaccarino’s responses did little to clarify her involvement, leaving audiences to speculate about her actual role within the company.

Musk’s Involvement in Product Development

Yaccarino’s comments about Musk’s role in X’s product development added further confusion to the discussion. While Yaccarino dismissed the notion that Musk hired her solely to oversee advertising, her response raised questions about how much influence she has over the company’s direction. The audience’s laughter and raised hands revealed the perception that Musk, not Yaccarino, holds significant sway in X’s product-related decisions.

Conclusion

The interview between X CEO Linda Yaccarino and CNBC’s Julia Boorstin revealed a significant knowledge gap regarding Elon Musk’s subscription plan. Yaccarino’s responses left doubts about her awareness and understanding of the proposal, bringing into question her role in decision-making within X. This lack of clarity raises concerns about the company’s future and its ability to adapt to changing revenue models and combatting bots.

