Newsnews
News

Dutch Startup Monumental Revolutionizes Construction With Bricklaying Robots

Written by: Bess Calvo | Published: 18 February 2024
dutch-startup-monumental-revolutionizes-construction-with-bricklaying-robots
News

Construction is a massive industry, valued at around $2 trillion annually in the U.S. alone. The strenuous, repetitive, and sometimes dangerous nature of construction work makes it an ideal candidate for automation. Dutch startup Monumental is making waves in the industry by using robots to lay bricks, revolutionizing the way buildings are constructed.

Key Takeaway

Monumental, a Dutch startup, is using robots to lay traditional red clay bricks, revolutionizing the construction industry with its innovative approach.

Monumental’s Innovative Approach

Monumental, based in Amsterdam, is taking a unique approach to bricklaying automation. While other players in the space focus on large concrete masonry blocks, Monumental specializes in the more traditional red clay bricks. The startup, founded in 2021 by the duo behind data visualization firm Silk, has already conducted limited pilots in the Netherlands, including the construction of a 15-meter exterior of an office building. Additionally, Monumental has formed partnerships with 25 contractors, including those involved in low-income housing projects.

Robotic System and Funding

Monumental’s robotic system involves an autonomous cart designed to carry heavy payloads, a robot that spreads liquid mortar, and another robot that places the bricks. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Salar al Khafaji, emphasizes that Monumental’s robots and software blend human expertise with robotic efficiency in a way that the industry has never seen before.

To support its groundbreaking work, Monumental has announced a significant $25 million funding round led by Plural and Hummingbird, with participation from Northzone, Foundamental, and NP-Hard Ventures. The funding will be utilized for hiring, scaling manufacturing, and expanding the range of bricks and blocks that its robots can handle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Future Of Construction Tech: Insights From Industry Founders
News

The Future Of Construction Tech: Insights From Industry Founders

by Ericha Larios | 5 September 2023
Is Bleeding-Edge Tech The Solution To The Construction Labor Shortage?
News

Is Bleeding-Edge Tech The Solution To The Construction Labor Shortage?

by Angelia Baum | 12 October 2023
New AI-focused Venture Capital Firm, Mythos Ventures, Raises $14 Million For Inaugural Fund
News

New AI-focused Venture Capital Firm, Mythos Ventures, Raises $14 Million For Inaugural Fund

by Gloriana Russ | 28 September 2023
Alchemist Accelerator’s Demo Day Showcases Diverse And Innovative Startups
News

Alchemist Accelerator’s Demo Day Showcases Diverse And Innovative Startups

by Blondelle Meyers | 27 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda

by Marris Domingue | 31 August 2023
How to Use Primephonic: A Beginner’s Guide
How To

How to Use Primephonic: A Beginner’s Guide

by Miguel | 6 February 2020
New AI System Automat Revolutionizes Workflow Automation
News

New AI System Automat Revolutionizes Workflow Automation

by Mercie Kimmel | 7 September 2023
How to Install Waze Voices to Spice Up Your Driving
TECH REVIEWS

How to Install Waze Voices to Spice Up Your Driving

by Albert De Venecia | 3 April 2020

Recent Stories

Dutch Startup Monumental Revolutionizes Construction With Bricklaying Robots
News

Dutch Startup Monumental Revolutionizes Construction With Bricklaying Robots

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
OpenAI Unveils Sora, A Revolutionary AI Video Generator
News

OpenAI Unveils Sora, A Revolutionary AI Video Generator

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
How Much Is A Minecraft Server
GAMING

How Much Is A Minecraft Server

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
How To Join Lan Minecraft
GAMING

How To Join Lan Minecraft

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
How To Join A Minecraft Server
GAMING

How To Join A Minecraft Server

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
How To Find Server Address Minecraft
GAMING

How To Find Server Address Minecraft

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
What Does Outdated Client Mean In Minecraft
GAMING

What Does Outdated Client Mean In Minecraft

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024
How To Join A Minecraft Realm
GAMING

How To Join A Minecraft Realm

by Bess Calvo | 18 February 2024