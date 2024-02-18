dutch-startup-monumental-revolutionizes-construction-with-bricklaying-robots

Construction is a massive industry, valued at around $2 trillion annually in the U.S. alone. The strenuous, repetitive, and sometimes dangerous nature of construction work makes it an ideal candidate for automation. Dutch startup Monumental is making waves in the industry by using robots to lay bricks, revolutionizing the way buildings are constructed.

Monumental’s Innovative Approach

Monumental, based in Amsterdam, is taking a unique approach to bricklaying automation. While other players in the space focus on large concrete masonry blocks, Monumental specializes in the more traditional red clay bricks. The startup, founded in 2021 by the duo behind data visualization firm Silk, has already conducted limited pilots in the Netherlands, including the construction of a 15-meter exterior of an office building. Additionally, Monumental has formed partnerships with 25 contractors, including those involved in low-income housing projects.

Robotic System and Funding

Monumental’s robotic system involves an autonomous cart designed to carry heavy payloads, a robot that spreads liquid mortar, and another robot that places the bricks. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Salar al Khafaji, emphasizes that Monumental’s robots and software blend human expertise with robotic efficiency in a way that the industry has never seen before.

To support its groundbreaking work, Monumental has announced a significant $25 million funding round led by Plural and Hummingbird, with participation from Northzone, Foundamental, and NP-Hard Ventures. The funding will be utilized for hiring, scaling manufacturing, and expanding the range of bricks and blocks that its robots can handle.