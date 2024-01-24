Newsnews
Google’s Gradient Backs Send AI To Revolutionize Data Extraction From Complex Documents

Written by: Kayla Ruppert | Published: 24 January 2024
A fledgling Dutch startup, Send AI, has secured the backing of Google’s Gradient Ventures to aid companies in extracting data from large volumes of complex documents. The startup aims to provide a customizable platform that allows companies to fine-tune AI models for their individual data-extraction needs, challenging established incumbents in the document processing space.

Key Takeaway

Send AI, with the backing of Google’s Gradient Ventures, is set to revolutionize the document processing space by offering a customizable platform for accurate and secure data extraction from complex documents.

Revolutionizing Document Processing

Send AI’s platform offers a solution for companies operating in highly regulated industries, such as insurance, to process various document formats, including PDFs, paper files, and smartphone photos. The platform allows companies to train a computer vision model to recognize specific documents and a separate language model to extract and validate the relevant data. Human intervention is also incorporated for review and control, ensuring accuracy and security.

Securing Major Investments

Founded in Amsterdam in 2021, Send AI recently raised €2.2 million ($2.4 million) in a pre-seed round of funding co-led by Google’s Gradient Ventures and Keen Venture Partners. The investment will enable the company to expand its operations and further develop its innovative data-extraction technology.


