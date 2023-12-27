Newsnews
News

BotBuilt Aims To Revolutionize Homebuilding With Robotics

Written by: Fawn Bonds | Published: 27 December 2023
botbuilt-aims-to-revolutionize-homebuilding-with-robotics
News

Homes are becoming increasingly unaffordable, and the supply is dwindling, making it difficult for families to secure housing. However, startups like BotBuilt are looking to change that narrative by leveraging technology to lower the cost and environmental impact of homebuilding.

Key Takeaway

BotBuilt, through its innovative robotic framing system, aims to revolutionize the homebuilding industry by accelerating the construction process and reducing costs, ultimately making housing more accessible and affordable.

The Birth of BotBuilt

BotBuilt, founded by Brent Wadas, Colin Devine, and robotics engineer Barrett Ames in 2020, aims to streamline the homebuilding process using robotics. The idea was born out of personal experience, as Ames, while renovating his own home, recognized the challenges and patterns in construction.

Robotic Framing System

BotBuilt’s focus lies in automating the framing process of home construction. Their robotic system assembles panels for walls, floor trusses, and roof trusses, significantly reducing the time and cost involved. According to Ames, their system costs less than $1 per hour to operate and can adapt to build different frame designs quickly, offering a level of flexibility unmatched by traditional methods.

Accelerating Homebuilding

By automating the framing step, BotBuilt believes that the pace of homebuilding can be dramatically accelerated while cutting costs. Typically, house framing costs $7 to $16 per square foot, including labor costs. With labor shortages and potential delays due to weather, the traditional framing process can be time-consuming and expensive. BotBuilt’s robotic solution aims to address these challenges and empower builders to increase both volume and margin by leveraging affordable robotic labor.

Rising to the Challenge

While BotBuilt faces competition in the robotics homebuilding space, the company has already made significant strides. With a recent seed funding round of $12.4 million led by Shadow Ventures, BotBuilt is gearing up to scale its operations and expand its team. The company has ambitious plans to ramp up production in 2024 and has already secured a pipeline of over 2,000 homes and apartment units.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Alchemist Accelerator’s Demo Day Showcases Diverse And Innovative Startups
News

Alchemist Accelerator’s Demo Day Showcases Diverse And Innovative Startups

by Blondelle Meyers | 27 September 2023
Formant Revolutionizing Data Management For Robotics Companies
News

Formant Revolutionizing Data Management For Robotics Companies

by Merralee Royal | 12 October 2023
What Is RPA In Banking?
FINTECH

What Is RPA In Banking?

by Daphne Briscoe | 17 November 2023
14 Best Neato BoTVac Connected Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Neato BoTVac Connected Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Fredia Eagan | 31 October 2023
X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models
News

X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models

by Mora Bettis | 8 September 2023
11 Amazing Samsung Robot Vacuum Cleaner For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Samsung Robot Vacuum Cleaner For 2023

by Charissa Ruff | 12 October 2023
Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction
News

Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction

by Juana Rutherford | 12 September 2023
10 Amazing Samsung Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Samsung Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Megen Bettencourt | 12 October 2023

Recent Stories

The Year Of Data Breaches: A Recap Of The Biggest Incidents Of 2023
News

The Year Of Data Breaches: A Recap Of The Biggest Incidents Of 2023

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
Beware Hidden Costs Of AI Before They Bankrupt Innovation
News

Beware Hidden Costs Of AI Before They Bankrupt Innovation

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
BotBuilt Aims To Revolutionize Homebuilding With Robotics
News

BotBuilt Aims To Revolutionize Homebuilding With Robotics

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
10 Amazing Stainless Steel Ice Cream Maker For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Stainless Steel Ice Cream Maker For 2023

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
Apple Vision Pro Release Date Narrowed Down By Analyst
News

Apple Vision Pro Release Date Narrowed Down By Analyst

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
Bluesky Introduces New In-App Video And Music Player And “Hide Post” Feature
News

Bluesky Introduces New In-App Video And Music Player And “Hide Post” Feature

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
8 Amazing Oster Ice Cream Maker For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Oster Ice Cream Maker For 2023

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023
6 Best Cuisinart 2 Qt Ice Cream Maker For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Best Cuisinart 2 Qt Ice Cream Maker For 2023

by Fawn Bonds | 27 December 2023