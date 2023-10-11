Newsnews
Formant Revolutionizing Data Management For Robotics Companies

Written by: Merralee Royal | Published: 12 October 2023
Formant, a San Francisco-based robotics company, is making waves in the industry by offering a cutting-edge data collection and assessment platform. Led by co-founder Jeff Linnell, the company aims to address the challenges posed by the vast amount of information gathered by on-board sensors in robotics systems.

Key Takeaway

Formant is revolutionizing the robotics industry with its data collection and assessment platform. By addressing the need for efficient data management, the company empowers robotics companies to optimize their operations and drive innovation. With its hardware-agnostic approach, Formant’s platform can be utilized with a wide range of robots, making it a versatile and invaluable tool for the industry.

A Shift in Focus

Ten years ago, Google made headlines with its acquisition of robotics companies, including Bot & Dolly. However, it soon became apparent that the key to success in the industry lies not in hardware, but in software. Linnell, who was part of the Google robotics team, realized that there was a need for a platform that could handle the immense amount of data generated by robotics systems.

The Power of Data

Formant’s platform serves as a data collection and assessment tool, allowing companies to effectively manage their field-deployed assets. Previously, many robotics companies lacked the expertise and resources to build such a platform on their own. However, Formant’s solution bridges this gap, enabling companies to harness the power of data to optimize their operations.

Formant’s platform is hardware agnostic, meaning it can be used with a wide range of robots, from flying drones to mowing bots. The underlying principle remains the same: the platform connects to a Linux computer on the robot and enables the installation of software to analyze and interpret the data collected.

Expanding Possibilities

Formant’s success has been evident in its client portfolio. The company initially focused on underserved sectors like agriculture, partnering with companies such as Blue River, a John Deere-owned company specializing in precision agriculture, and security robotics firm Knightscope. The platform has proven its value in these industries, paving the way for further expansion into more mature categories like warehousing and manufacturing.

Funding for Growth

To accelerate its growth and expand its market presence, Formant has announced a $21 million funding round. Leading the round is BMW i Ventures, with participation from renowned investors such as Intel Capital. This funding will enable Formant to further enhance its platform and meet the growing demand for effective robotics data management.

