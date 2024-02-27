Newsnews
Displace Unveils New Models And AI Features For Wireless TV

Written by: Minny Head | Published: 28 February 2024
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Displace, a startup hardware company, revealed its plans for new models and additional AI features for its innovative wireless TV. The company’s CEO, Balaji Krishna, shared insights into the upcoming products and enhancements.

Key Takeaway

Displace introduces new models and advanced features for its wireless TV, including a smaller version and potential AI capabilities. The company aims to commence shipping pre-ordered products by mid-year and is preparing for a fundraising round to support its expansion plans.

New Models and Features

Displace is set to introduce the ‘Display Mini’, a smaller 27-inch version of its wireless TV tailored for spaces like kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, Krishna hinted at the integration of new, yet-to-be-disclosed technologies, including an AI-powered shopping engine for convenient product purchases from ads, and a contactless payment reader. Moreover, the company is incorporating a thermal camera into the devices, potentially enabling health-related applications such as detecting inflammation through body heat maps.

Shipping and Fundraising Plans

While the specifics of these new features are yet to be confirmed, Krishna mentioned that the company will commence shipping the pre-ordered products by mid-year. He emphasized the design improvements and weight reduction achieved during the product development phase. Furthermore, Displace is gearing up for a “small series A” fundraising round, aiming to raise $5 million to support its expansion and innovation efforts.

Market Interest and Functionality

According to Krishna, significant interest in the wireless TV has been expressed by art studios, museums, and even embassies. The unique capability of the TV to be mounted on various surfaces, including walls and windows, has garnered attention from businesses. The TV utilizes a vacuum suction system for attachment and features swappable batteries for power. It operates as a portless device, streaming content from a base station, similar to LG’s OLED M.

How It Works

The TV’s innovative design allows it to adhere to surfaces such as ceramic and glass, with the vacuum system maintaining its position for up to 10 months. In the event of a vacuum failure, the screen is equipped to gradually lower itself using a zipline mechanism, ensuring a safe descent from the wall.

