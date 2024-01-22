Newsnews
Day One Introduces Shared Journals Feature For Social Collaboration

Written by: Inna Dambrosio | Published: 23 January 2024

Journal app Day One has unveiled a new feature called Shared Journals, which allows users to share stories and memories with friends and family in a private space. This feature brings a new level of social interaction to the app, resembling a small social network where up to 30 people can share experiences, leave comments, and react to entries.

Key Takeaway

Day One’s introduction of Shared Journals provides users with a new way to engage socially within the app, offering a private and secure space for sharing experiences and memories with friends and family.

Private and Secure

Day One emphasizes that Shared Journals are separate from personal journals and are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of the shared content. The creator of a shared journal has the ability to manage members, while members can choose to leave the shared journal at any time.

Subscription and Usage

To create Shared Journals, users need a Day One Premium subscription, priced at $3 per month. However, invited individuals can access the Shared Journal with a free account. Premium users have the advantage of creating an unlimited number of Shared Journals, offering various opportunities for social connection and collaboration.

Versatile Applications

Day One suggests diverse applications for Shared Journals, such as connecting with family, creating digital family memory books, documenting travel experiences, and fostering wellness initiatives like fitness challenges and mental health support groups. Additionally, users can create intimate journals for couples to reflect on their relationship and celebrate milestones together.

Getting Started

To initiate Shared Journals, users can access the “Shared” section in the app’s upper left menu, create a new Shared Journal, customize and name it, and invite members through an invite link. Once the first entry is published, it will be visible in the “Timeline” view for the Shared Journal, displaying the date, author’s name, preview of any added media, reactions, and comment count.

