Colossyan Revolutionizes Corporate Training Videos With GenAI

Written by: Mavis Bolling | Published: 6 February 2024
Colossyan, a leading company in the field of corporate training videos, has recently made waves with its innovative use of GenAI technology. The company’s CEO, Dominik Mate Kovacs, has been at the forefront of this revolution, leveraging artificial intelligence to create engaging and interactive workplace learning videos.

Key Takeaway

Colossyan’s use of GenAI technology is revolutionizing the way corporate training videos are created, making them more engaging and interactive than ever before.

Using GenAI to Enhance Engagement

Colossyan’s approach involves using GenAI to remix, re-animate, and edit footage of virtual avatars against changeable backdrops. This allows for a diverse range of avatars to be selected and a script to be input, which is then “read” aloud by Colossyan’s text-to-speech (TTS) engine. The platform also offers translation of the script into over 70 languages, making it accessible to a global audience.

Addressing Corporate Interest in GenAI

Founded in 2020, Colossyan has quickly gained traction in the corporate world, with major brands such as Novartis, Porsche, Vodafone, HPE, and Paramount subscribing to its services. Kovacs attributes this success to the platform’s integrations with learning management systems and its unique “conversation mode,” which allows two avatars to hold a dialogue with each other.

Despite facing competition in the GenAI video space, Colossyan has distinguished itself through its focus on interactivity and engagement. The company’s recent funding round, which raised $22 million, will further support its expansion and the development of new capabilities such as branching videos and knowledge checks.

Future Prospects

As Colossyan continues to grow, it aims to provide a scalable and cost-efficient solution to training and development challenges for C-suite and IT department leaders. With plans to triple its headcount and expand its capabilities, Colossyan is poised to lead the way in the evolution of corporate training videos.

