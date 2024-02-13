Newsnews
Otter Introduces Meeting GenAI: AI Summaries, AI Chat, And More

Written by: Viv Cundiff | Published: 14 February 2024
Otter, the AI-powered meeting assistant, is taking its product to the next level with the launch of Meeting GenAI. This new set of AI tools for meetings includes an AI chatbot, AI chat feature for teams, and an AI conversation summary, providing a comprehensive overview of meetings.

Key Takeaway

Otter introduces Meeting GenAI, a new set of AI tools for meetings, including an AI chatbot, AI chat feature for teams, and an AI conversation summary, aimed at enhancing productivity and streamlining meeting reviews.

AI Tools for Meetings

Meeting GenAI introduces an AI chatbot that allows users to retrieve information about past meetings, an AI chat feature for team collaboration, and an AI conversation summary that offers a condensed version of the meeting content. This new feature aims to streamline the meeting review process and enhance productivity.

Enhanced Corporate Environment

While journalists and students may use AI for recording interviews or lectures, Otter’s new AI features are tailored for corporate environments. The company envisions these tools as a valuable addition or alternative to AI features offered by other services such as Microsoft Copilot, Zoom AI Companion, and Google Duet.

AI-Powered Inspiration

Otter CEO Sam Liang drew inspiration for the new AI tools from his own demanding schedule, which includes numerous meetings each week. The AI features are designed to provide users with the ability to access AI-generated meeting summaries and interact with an AI chatbot for seamless meeting management.

