Newsnews
News

Coinbase Challenges SEC’s Allegations Of Securities Violations

Written by: Teresina Valdivia | Published: 18 January 2024
coinbase-challenges-secs-allegations-of-securities-violations
News

On Wednesday, Coinbase, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, made a strong case to dismiss the allegations of securities violations brought against it by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC had filed the suit in June 2023, just a day after similar action against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume.

Key Takeaway

Coinbase is vigorously contesting the SEC’s allegations of securities violations, prompting a legal battle that could significantly impact the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States.

Coinbase’s Defense

Coinbase’s chief legal officer anticipates the possibility of new cryptocurrency regulations emerging in response to the SEC lawsuits. The SEC’s claims against Coinbase include the assertion that 13 cryptocurrencies available for trading on the exchange are securities, encompassing major tokens such as Solana, Cardano, and Polygon. Interestingly, the Binance suit also identified 12 crypto assets as securities, with six of them overlapping with those mentioned in the Coinbase case: SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, SAND, and AXS.

Legal Battle

Coinbase has formally requested New York District Judge Katherine Polk Failla to dismiss the suit, arguing that cryptocurrencies fall outside the SEC’s jurisdiction as they are not akin to shares in companies (stocks). The exchange, along with other crypto firms, contends that the SEC has exceeded its authority. During the Manhattan court hearing, Judge Failla probed the SEC, seeking an explanation of the specific elements of crypto assets that constitute investment contracts. She expressed concerns about the SEC’s apparent intent to broaden the definition of what qualifies as a security.

SEC’s Position

Patrick Costello, an SEC assistant chief litigation counsel, argued that crypto assets, often linked to a blockchain network or “enterprise,” bear similarities to investment contracts. The agency maintained that Coinbase is attempting to establish its own legal framework, akin to the Howey test, to determine the nature of an asset as an investment contract.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Binance To Pay $4.3B In Fines And CEO ‘CZ’ To Step Down
News

Binance To Pay $4.3B In Fines And CEO ‘CZ’ To Step Down

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
When XRP Will Be Relisted
FINTECH

When XRP Will Be Relisted

by Carmine Lett | 6 November 2023
When Is Ripple Coming To Coinbase?
FINTECH

When Is Ripple Coming To Coinbase?

by Alta Goodson | 7 November 2023
New Beginnings: Bolt CEO Looks Ahead After SEC Probe
News

New Beginnings: Bolt CEO Looks Ahead After SEC Probe

by Rasia Eklund | 7 October 2023
What If XRP Is A Security
FINTECH

What If XRP Is A Security

by Viviene Robledo | 7 November 2023
SEC To Compel Elon Musk’s Testimony In Twitter Stock Purchase Probe
News

SEC To Compel Elon Musk’s Testimony In Twitter Stock Purchase Probe

by Florrie Melgoza | 6 October 2023
Why Is Ripple Going Down
FINTECH

Why Is Ripple Going Down

by Vickie Blackman | 8 November 2023
What Is The Penalty For Insider Trading
FINTECH

What Is The Penalty For Insider Trading

by Helena Findley | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

Apple’s New Developer Payment Policy Draws Criticism
News

Apple’s New Developer Payment Policy Draws Criticism

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
Coinbase Challenges SEC’s Allegations Of Securities Violations
News

Coinbase Challenges SEC’s Allegations Of Securities Violations

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
Reencle Unveils New Gravity Composter With Enhanced Features And Higher Price
News

Reencle Unveils New Gravity Composter With Enhanced Features And Higher Price

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
Land Moto Secures $3M Investment To Boost Electric Bike Battery Development
News

Land Moto Secures $3M Investment To Boost Electric Bike Battery Development

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
How To Pause Dota 2
GAMING

How To Pause Dota 2

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
How To Play Pudge In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Play Pudge In Dota 2

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
Quiet Mode: Turning Off Your Fitbit Sense For Disturbance-Free Times
Wearables

Quiet Mode: Turning Off Your Fitbit Sense For Disturbance-Free Times

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024
Lost And Found: A Guide To Locating Your Misplaced Fitbit
Wearables

Lost And Found: A Guide To Locating Your Misplaced Fitbit

by Teresina Valdivia | 18 January 2024