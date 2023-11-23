Newsnews
Capitalizing On Opportunity: Australia And New Zealand’s Startup Success

Written by: Alyce Farris | Published: 23 November 2023
Australia and New Zealand may not have the same level of recognition as Silicon Valley, but that doesn’t mean their venture environments lack potential. In fact, the challenges and circumstances faced by startups in these regions often mirror those found in more prominent tech hubs.

Key Takeaway

Despite their geographic isolation and smaller markets, startups in Australia and New Zealand have thrived by leveraging their need for international expansion and foreign investment. The unique challenges they face have prompted these startups to develop a strong sense of hustle, adaptability, and global ambition. As a result, they have turned their circumstances into a strength and are now shining on the world stage.

A Shift in Venture Dynamics

Megadeals, while not entirely unheard of, are less common in Australia and New Zealand today. Instead, there has been a rise in early-stage funding opportunities. Valuations have also become more realistic, and investors now emphasize the importance of sustainable business models with clear paths to revenue.

One key difference lies in the geographic isolation of these countries. This isolation creates a sense of urgency among startups to secure funding and develop global products. In a region where the startup ecosystems are still evolving and markets are generally smaller, international expansion and attracting foreign investment are essential, especially for capital-intensive industries like deep tech.

Dan Krasnostein, a partner at Square Peg Capital, explains, “For the majority of Australian and New Zealand businesses, their main markets are typically offshore. Having investors from these markets on their cap table can be a tremendous asset in growing and establishing local teams or finding customers abroad.”

Turning Challenges into Strengths

Instead of viewing their circumstances as a weakness, startups from Australia and New Zealand have leveraged them to their advantage. They have become adept at punching above their weight and recognizing the need to build global products right from the beginning.

