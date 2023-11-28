Newsnews
Australia And New Zealand Embrace Venture Downturn And Focus On Global Expansion

Written by: Mariam Dickman | Published: 29 November 2023
In the world of technology, Australia and New Zealand are not exempt from the challenges faced by the industry as a whole. Valuations have decreased, early-stage funding has increased, and investors are seeking sustainable long-term growth. However, despite these obstacles, the venture downturn in these regions is not the end, but an opportunity to shine.

Key Takeaway

Australia and New Zealand may be facing a venture downturn, but it is not the end for these regions. By focusing on building global products and overcoming geographical limitations, startups in these areas can thrive. Additionally, creating machine-readable pitch decks and using plain language in venture capital can enhance communication and foster better connections.

Challenges in Building a Global Product

One unique challenge that Australia and New Zealand face is their geographical isolation. Being far removed from the rest of the world, companies in these regions must focus on building global products to overcome the limitations of their local markets. The need to do more with less has become the norm, and startups must find innovative ways to expand their reach and impact beyond their immediate surroundings.

A Machine-Readable Pitch Deck

In the quest for funding, one crucial aspect for startups is creating a pitch deck that is machine-readable. While the concept may seem daunting, the reality is that making a pitch deck machine-readable does not require sacrificing creative design or a compelling story. By incorporating technology that allows investors to easily parse and understand the content of a pitch deck, startups can improve their chances of securing funding.

Fixing the Jargon Problem in Venture Capital

Jargon is prevalent in the tech industry, but it can pose a problem when communicating with customers or those unfamiliar with the terminology. Venture capitalists are no exception to this issue. To bridge the gap and foster better understanding, it is important for VCs to communicate plainly and in language that is accessible to a wider audience. By doing so, they can build stronger connections and facilitate meaningful conversations.

