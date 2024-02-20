Newsnews
News

Bluestein Ventures Secures $45M For Third Food Tech Fund

Written by: Nikolia Burbank | Published: 20 February 2024
bluestein-ventures-secures-45m-for-third-food-tech-fund
News

Food tech investment may have declined along with overall venture capital, but Bluestein Ventures is not letting that slow it down. The Chicago-based early-stage venture capital firm closed on $45 million in capital commitments for its Fund III.

Key Takeaway

Bluestein Ventures has secured $45 million for its Fund III, focusing on consumer-facing technology across the food supply chain, health and wellness, proprietary foodtech, commerce, and digital technology.

Background of Bluestein Ventures

Andrew Bluestein, co-managing partner of Bluestein Ventures, founded the firm in 2014 and brought on Ashley Hartman, also co-managing partner, eight years ago. They join other venture capital firms, like Kost Capital, Supply Change Capital, and Joyful Ventures, that have recently raised new funds to invest in food tech.

Investment Focus and Portfolio

Bluestein Ventures invests at pre-seed to Series A and has amassed a portfolio of over 50 companies, targeting consumer-facing technology across the food supply chain like health and wellness, proprietary foodtech, commerce, and digital technology. Previous investments include Factor75, Foxtrot, FourKites, and Meati, among others.

Expansion and New Investors

The first two funds were anchored by the Bluestein Family, which includes Ilene Gordon, former chairman and CEO of ingredient company Ingredion, and Bram Bluestein, a firm advisor. In addition to the family office, the third fund is the first to include a group of external investors, including strategics, additional family offices, executives, and entrepreneurs from the food sector.

Strategic Vision and Future Investments

Bluestein Ventures believes the sector is at major inflection points that will accelerate innovation in the next few years, especially as more consumers prioritize their health and wellness. The firm intends to deploy Fund III into between 20 and 25 companies, with an emphasis on nutrition, sustainability, and digitization.

Technological Advancements and Regulatory Landscape

Technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and synthetic biology fermentation, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of new ingredients and devices, are expected to drive innovation in the food tech sector.

Investors are optimistic about the potential of food tech companies perfecting precision fermentation, and Bluestein Ventures is poised to play a significant role in this evolving landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Japanese VC Beyond Next Ventures Raises $67.7M In First Close Of Deep Tech Fund
News

Japanese VC Beyond Next Ventures Raises $67.7M In First Close Of Deep Tech Fund

by Beverlie Mcglone | 11 October 2023
Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products
News

Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
500 Global Completes $143M Funding Round For Southeast Asia Startups
News

500 Global Completes $143M Funding Round For Southeast Asia Startups

by Charity Freed | 7 September 2023
Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat
News

Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat

by Stephenie Sias | 5 September 2023
French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds

by Fiona Larkins | 6 September 2023
New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna
News

New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna

by Nadine Manriquez | 9 October 2023
HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America
News

HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America

by Brett Wertz | 3 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023

Recent Stories

Bluestein Ventures Secures $45M For Third Food Tech Fund
News

Bluestein Ventures Secures $45M For Third Food Tech Fund

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
Flipkart Considers Acquiring Dunzo: A Potential Game Changer In Indian E-commerce
News

Flipkart Considers Acquiring Dunzo: A Potential Game Changer In Indian E-commerce

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
Space Perspective: A New Era Of High-Altitude Balloon Tourism
News

Space Perspective: A New Era Of High-Altitude Balloon Tourism

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
1Password Acquires Kolide To Expand Endpoint Security Offerings
News

1Password Acquires Kolide To Expand Endpoint Security Offerings

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
Nuview Acquires Astraea To Accelerate Geospatial Technology Plans
News

Nuview Acquires Astraea To Accelerate Geospatial Technology Plans

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
Tinder To Expand ID Verification To The US, UK, Brazil, And Mexico
News

Tinder To Expand ID Verification To The US, UK, Brazil, And Mexico

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
EU Antitrust Chief Warns Of Deeper Scrutiny For Big Tech AI Tie-ups
News

EU Antitrust Chief Warns Of Deeper Scrutiny For Big Tech AI Tie-ups

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024
What Is A Mod In Minecraft
GAMING

What Is A Mod In Minecraft

by Nikolia Burbank | 20 February 2024