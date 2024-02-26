BLKFAM: Whoopi Goldberg–backed Streaming Service Launches With 1,000+ Hours Of Kids’ Programming

BLKFAM, a new free, ad-supported streaming service, has been launched to provide Black Americans with access to over 1,000 hours of new kid-friendly animation titles and a wide range of family-oriented content. The platform is backed by Whoopi Goldberg, who is not only an equity investor but also the creative director.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Involvement

Whoopi Goldberg expressed her excitement about being involved with BLKFAM from its inception, emphasizing her pride in contributing to a platform that her great-grandkids can enjoy. She highlighted the importance of seeing characters who look like them onscreen, created by people who look like them, for them.

Focus and Goals

BLKFAM aims to address the underrepresentation of Black audiences in mainstream media, despite being one of the most significant consumer demographics of TV content. The company’s goal is to entertain, educate, and celebrate Black American family-friendly content, providing inclusive stories that spark discussions within the audience.

Content and Partnerships

The platform has partnered with content providers such as Playwatch Kids and Candle Media’s ATTN to deliver educational shows like “Kembe,” “Gabby Galactic and the Orbiteens,” and “12th Street,” among others. BLKFAM is focused on a co-viewing strategy, offering content that appeals to the entire family rather than individual age groups, setting it apart from its competitors.

Availability

BLKFAM is now available on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio, LG, and iOS and Android devices.