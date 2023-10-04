Newsnews
At One Ventures Raises $375M In New Fund, Reinforcing The Continued Demand For Climate Tech

Written by: Viki Tavares | Published: 5 October 2023
At One Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by Tom Chi, has successfully raised $375 million in its latest fund. This substantial amount highlights the persistent interest and investment in climate tech, even amidst global economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With its focus on long-term perspectives and impermanence, At One Ventures aims to support groundbreaking solutions with lasting impact.

Key Takeaway

At One Ventures’ successful $375M fundraise highlights the enduring demand for climate tech solutions. With a philosophical mindset and long-term perspective, the firm is well-positioned to support and drive innovation in the dynamic world of venture capital.

A Forward-Thinking Approach

Tom Chi, an astrophysicist turned venture capitalist, brings a unique perspective to the table. His philosophical mindset, influenced by his Buddhist upbringing and scientific background, allows him to consider both immediate needs and the far-reaching consequences of innovation. While many venture capitalists typically plan around the next five to ten years, Chi’s ability to embrace impermanence positions him favorably in the dynamic world of venture capital.

Climate tech, previously known as clean tech, experienced significant fluctuations over the past two decades. After a promising rise in the mid-2000s, the sector faced setbacks and challenges. However, in recent years, it has resurged and gained momentum once again. At One Ventures represents the latest evolution in climate tech investment, with its founding date just months before the global economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Investing in Climate Tech’s Future

At One Ventures’ successful fundraising effort underscores the continued demand for climate tech solutions. As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate change, innovative and sustainable technologies have become a key focus. With the influx of venture dollars in recent years, the climate tech sector has seen renewed interest and support, paving the way for transformative advancements in various industries.

While uncertainties persist in the global economy, At One Ventures’ substantial fund reinforces the resilience and potential of climate tech startups. By providing substantial financial backing, the firm aims to foster innovation and create a lasting positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

