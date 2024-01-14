Newsnews
News

The Rise Of Climate Tech Investment: Tracking The Trillion-Dollar Incentives

Written by: Glynnis Scribner | Published: 15 January 2024
the-rise-of-climate-tech-investment-tracking-the-trillion-dollar-incentives
News

As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate change, the once overlooked climate tech industry is now experiencing a surge in investment. With more than $1 trillion in tax credits, grants, and incentives available for climate- and energy-related investments and purchases, the sector is attracting significant attention from investors and businesses alike.

Key Takeaway

The climate tech industry is experiencing a surge in investment, with over

trillion in incentives available for climate- and energy-related investments and purchases. The sector’s growth is fueled by significant policy commitments in the U.S. and Europe, prompting the emergence of platforms aimed at tracking and leveraging these incentives.

Investment Momentum

Over the past five years, investment in climate tech has been steadily gaining momentum. Despite the broader startup slowdown, the third quarter showed promising signs of a rally in the sector, driven in part by substantial commitments to climate-forward industrial policies in the U.S. and Europe.

Policy Impact

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the U.S., along with the Green Deal in the EU, have unleashed a wave of financial support for climate tech. These policies are expected to generate around $1 trillion in incentives, with the potential for even greater impact. Goldman Sachs estimates that the IRA’s climate provisions alone could result in $1.2 trillion in incentives, stimulating approximately $3 trillion in private investment.

Tracking the Incentives

With such substantial financial support available, various websites, apps, and startups have emerged to help companies navigate and capitalize on these incentives. However, the absence of a comprehensive database for all these rebates and incentives presents a significant challenge. Startups like Upfront are working to address this gap by cataloging incentives for merchants, while organizations like Rewiring America are advocating for the integration of incentives into sales proposals, recognizing it as a crucial aspect of conducting business in the climate tech space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Deepwashing: Implications For European Climate Tech Investing
News

Deepwashing: Implications For European Climate Tech Investing

by Madelon Lafave | 14 November 2023
At One Ventures Raises $375M In New Fund, Reinforcing The Continued Demand For Climate Tech
News

At One Ventures Raises $375M In New Fund, Reinforcing The Continued Demand For Climate Tech

by Viki Tavares | 5 October 2023
When Will Bitcoin Hit 100K
FINTECH

When Will Bitcoin Hit 100K

by Tani Delao | 12 November 2023
What Is Emissions Trading
FINTECH

What Is Emissions Trading

by Juli Lorenz | 15 November 2023
How Big Is The Crypto Market
AI

How Big Is The Crypto Market

by Loraine Rudy | 1 November 2023
10 Predictions On The Future Of Cryptocurrency
FINTECH

10 Predictions On The Future Of Cryptocurrency

by Felix | 3 September 2019
15 Fintech ETFs You Can Invest in Now to Ensure Capital Growth
FINTECH

15 Fintech ETFs You Can Invest in Now to Ensure Capital Growth

by Gabbie | 13 September 2021
Financing Climate Solutions: Finding The Impactful Way
News

Financing Climate Solutions: Finding The Impactful Way

by Demetria Schaeffer | 5 September 2023

Recent Stories

The Rise Of Climate Tech Investment: Tracking The Trillion-Dollar Incentives
News

The Rise Of Climate Tech Investment: Tracking The Trillion-Dollar Incentives

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
How To Get All Characters In Mortal Kombat Xl
GAMING

How To Get All Characters In Mortal Kombat Xl

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
What Is The Difference Between Mortal Kombat X And Xl
GAMING

What Is The Difference Between Mortal Kombat X And Xl

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
How Many Gb Is Mortal Kombat 11 Switch
GAMING

How Many Gb Is Mortal Kombat 11 Switch

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
How To Unlock All Characters In Mortal Kombat Deception
GAMING

How To Unlock All Characters In Mortal Kombat Deception

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
How To Make Mortal Kombat Costumes
GAMING

How To Make Mortal Kombat Costumes

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
Who Is The Best Mortal Kombat 11 Character
GAMING

Who Is The Best Mortal Kombat 11 Character

by Glynnis Scribner | 15 January 2024
How To Block In Mortal Kombat
GAMING

How To Block In Mortal Kombat

by Glynnis Scribner | 14 January 2024