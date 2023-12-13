Newsnews
News

Apple To Require Warrant For Users’ Push Notification Data

Written by: Marja Crouse | Published: 14 December 2023
apple-to-require-warrant-for-users-push-notification-data
News

Apple has announced a significant change in its policy regarding the sharing of users’ push notification data with law enforcement. The company will now require a valid judge’s order before disclosing such information, as stated in its updated law enforcement guidelines. This decision comes in response to concerns raised by U.S. senator Ron Wyden, who revealed that Apple and Google could be compelled by governments to provide the contents of push notifications without users’ knowledge.

Key Takeaway

Apple has updated its policy to require a valid judge’s order for sharing users’ push notification data with law enforcement, in response to concerns raised by U.S. senator Ron Wyden about potential government surveillance.

Apple’s Updated Guidelines

In its updated guidelines, Apple has outlined that law enforcement and government agencies can only obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which must be approved by a judge. This marks a departure from the previous practice, where police could obtain such information with a subpoena, issued without judicial oversight.

Concerns Raised by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

Senator Ron Wyden’s disclosure shed light on the previously undisclosed practice of governments compelling tech companies to hand over push notification contents. This revelation prompted Apple to reevaluate its policy and take steps to enhance user privacy and data protection.

Foreign Government Demands

Wyden also highlighted concerns about unnamed foreign governments demanding access to users’ push notification data from Apple and Google. This raised further alarm about the potential misuse of such information and its implications for user privacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

10 Amazing Smart Home Smoke Detector For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Smart Home Smoke Detector For 2023

by Diannne Tierney | 13 October 2023
What Is Venmo And Is It Safe
AI

What Is Venmo And Is It Safe

by Hedi Crandell | 20 September 2023
How To Check Blood Pressure With Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Check Blood Pressure With Apple Watch

by Rianon Henriquez | 7 August 2023
Logitech Combo Touch: A Look Into the Connectible Keyboard
TECH REVIEWS

Logitech Combo Touch: A Look Into the Connectible Keyboard

by Abigail | 5 November 2021
How To Share Activity On Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Share Activity On Apple Watch

by Benedetta Qureshi | 7 August 2023
How To Check Heart Rate On Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Check Heart Rate On Apple Watch

by Harlie Lomeli | 7 August 2023
Wiretapping: Everything You Need to Know
TECHNOLOGY

Wiretapping: Everything You Need to Know

by Samantha | 10 October 2020
Why Is Venmo Asking for My SSN? Verification Explained
HOW TO

Why Is Venmo Asking for My SSN? Verification Explained

by Abigail | 3 May 2022

Recent Stories

Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models
News

Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
Google Launches Gemini Pro For Vertex AI Customers
News

Google Launches Gemini Pro For Vertex AI Customers

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
Google Unveils Imagen 2 With Advanced Text And Logo Generation Capabilities
News

Google Unveils Imagen 2 With Advanced Text And Logo Generation Capabilities

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration
News

Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition
News

Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
Automattic’s Acquisition Of Texts.com And The Future Of Messaging
News

Automattic’s Acquisition Of Texts.com And The Future Of Messaging

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model
News

Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023
New Travel Memories App “Globetrotter” Unveils A Unique Way To Relive Your Adventures
News

New Travel Memories App “Globetrotter” Unveils A Unique Way To Relive Your Adventures

by Marja Crouse | 14 December 2023