Newsnews
News

Spotify Reverses Decision To Exit Uruguay Market After Government Assurances

Written by: Papagena Durant | Published: 14 December 2023
spotify-reverses-decision-to-exit-uruguay-market-after-government-assurances
News

Spotify has made a U-turn on its earlier decision to exit the Uruguayan market. The company received assurances from the government that the new copyright law changes would not lead to additional costs for Spotify.

Key Takeaway

Spotify has decided to remain in the Uruguayan market after receiving assurances from the government that it will not incur extra costs due to the new copyright law changes. The company’s concerns about potential double payments for artists have been addressed, leading to a resolution that allows Spotify to continue its operations in Uruguay.

What Led to Spotify’s Initial Decision?

Last October, Uruguay passed a new law that included a provision for fair and equitable remuneration for artists. This encompassed not only the main featured artists but also all individuals involved in the creation of a recording, such as composers, performers, and session musicians.

Spotify’s Concerns and Public Response

Spotify expressed concerns about potentially having to pay artists twice for the same songs due to the new law. The company sought clarity on who would be responsible for issuing payments to the additional individuals covered by the law, as it already pays a significant portion of its revenue to record labels and publishers.

Spotify announced its decision to phase out its service in Uruguay, prompting over 40,000 people to sign a petition urging the government to ensure Spotify’s continued presence in the country. President Luis Lacalle Pou acknowledged the significance of the platform and indicated that the government was working to resolve the situation.

Resolution and Government Assurances

Following the public outcry and discussions with the government, Spotify confirmed that it will not exit the Uruguayan market. The government assured the company that it would not be held responsible for additional costs related to artist payments. Spotify emphasized that the rightsholders, to whom it already pays approximately 70% of its music-generated revenue, should assume responsibility for these costs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Learn Trading Stocks
FINTECH

How To Learn Trading Stocks

by Lucina Mccomb | 12 November 2023
How To Make Money From Trading Bitcoin
FINTECH

How To Make Money From Trading Bitcoin

by Una Farnham | 12 November 2023
When Will Bitcoin Reach Its Bottom
FINTECH

When Will Bitcoin Reach Its Bottom

by Merline Cone | 6 November 2023
How To Start Trading Futures
FINTECH

How To Start Trading Futures

by Meade Kirkham | 12 November 2023
How To Analyze Cryptocurrency
AI

How To Analyze Cryptocurrency

by Daisie Tackett | 20 September 2023
When To Buy Cryptocurrency And When To Sell
AI

When To Buy Cryptocurrency And When To Sell

by Ranna Lucia | 20 September 2023
How Low Will Bitcoin Go
FINTECH

How Low Will Bitcoin Go

by Katti Peter | 12 November 2023
How To Make Money In Forex Trading
FINTECH

How To Make Money In Forex Trading

by Giorgia Tamayo | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models
News

Google Introduces MedLM: Healthcare-Focused Generative AI Models

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
Google Launches Gemini Pro For Vertex AI Customers
News

Google Launches Gemini Pro For Vertex AI Customers

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
Google Unveils Imagen 2 With Advanced Text And Logo Generation Capabilities
News

Google Unveils Imagen 2 With Advanced Text And Logo Generation Capabilities

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration
News

Google Unveils Duet AI For Developers With Gemini Model Integration

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition
News

Why Automattic Spent $50M On Texts.com: A Deep Dive Into The Acquisition

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
Automattic’s Acquisition Of Texts.com And The Future Of Messaging
News

Automattic’s Acquisition Of Texts.com And The Future Of Messaging

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model
News

Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023
New Travel Memories App “Globetrotter” Unveils A Unique Way To Relive Your Adventures
News

New Travel Memories App “Globetrotter” Unveils A Unique Way To Relive Your Adventures

by Papagena Durant | 14 December 2023