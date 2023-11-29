Newsnews
Apple Denies Reports Of Ending Goldman Partnership For Apple Card

Written by: Trude Null | Published: 30 November 2023
Recent reports by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) have raised questions regarding the state of the partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs. The original report suggested that Apple had “pulled the plug” on the collaboration, while Apple has issued a statement refuting these claims and emphasizing their commitment to providing an exceptional user experience. Although no official announcement has been made, unnamed sources cited by the Journal indicate that Apple has proposed an exit from the partnership within the next 12 to 15 months. This revelation has sparked speculation and increased scrutiny of the relationship between the two companies.

Key Takeaway

The future of the Apple-Goldman Sachs partnership remains uncertain, with conflicting reports and statements leaving room for interpretation. While the potential exit from the partnership has been rumored, no official announcements have been made. As the situation unfolds, industry observers will closely monitor any developments, keeping an eye on Apple’s ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional financial experience for its customers.

The Troubled History of the Apple-Goldman Sachs Partnership

Over the years, there have been several reports highlighting the challenges that have arisen within the Apple-Goldman Sachs partnership. A July 2023 article from The Information shed light on some of these issues, including the disparity in revenue streams for Goldman Sachs compared to traditional credit card models. Instead of generating revenue through annual fees, late fees, and overseas transaction fees, Goldman Sachs relies on fees from loans issued to Apple Card holders who finance their Apple products through monthly installments.

Furthermore, the partnership faced negative publicity when accusations of gender bias surfaced, as some women with good credit were allegedly receiving worse terms than their husbands. Subsequent investigations by regulators found no evidence of wrongdoing, but the incident tarnished Apple’s reputation.

In addition to these troubles, Goldman Sachs has reportedly explored alternative partnerships, including discussions with American Express and JPMorgan Chase, indicating a potential shift in focus away from its consumer strategy.

Apple Responds with Ambiguity

Apple’s official statement regarding the WSJ report neither confirms nor denies the alleged termination of the partnership. Instead, it reiterates the commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience and states that the Apple Card has been well-received by consumers. The statement can be interpreted in various ways, leaving room for uncertainty about the current status of the partnership. Apple’s decision to refrain from commenting directly on the WSJ report and its details only adds to the speculation surrounding the situation.

Contractual Obligations and Speculations

While rumors of the Apple-Goldman Sachs partnership coming to an end are growing, it is important to consider the contractual obligations between the two companies. Goldman Sachs previously announced an extension of the partnership through 2029. Although this extension does not rule out the possibility of terminating the agreement, it suggests that any such action would be challenging for both parties. Additionally, Apple has an existing deal to run the Apple Card through Mastercard’s network until at least 2026. The timeframe proposed for unraveling the partnership, as reported by The Information and echoed by the WSJ, aligns with the estimated 18-month period.

