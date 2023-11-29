Newsnews
News

New Surprise: Burlington, VT Takes The Spotlight In Spotify Wrapped

Written by: Elyssa Upton | Published: 30 November 2023
new-surprise-burlington-vt-takes-the-spotlight-in-spotify-wrapped
News

As music lovers eagerly await the unveiling of Spotify Wrapped, this year’s personalized music roundup features a surprising twist. Among the various highlights and statistics that Spotify provides, users are being assigned a “Sound Town” that matches their music taste. And in an unexpected turn of events, Burlington, Vermont has become an oddly popular Sound Town choice, despite its relatively small population of around 44,000.

Key Takeaway

Burlington, Vermont has become an unexpectedly popular Sound Town in Spotify Wrapped, despite its small population. The apparent connection lies in the town’s affinity for indie rock bands like boygenius and Big Thief, particularly among the queer community. This phenomenon sheds light on the influence of artists and the formation of virtual queer communities within music streaming platforms.

So Why Burlington?

Curiosity has sparked discussions on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, with some even jokingly suggesting that Burlington’s tourism board paid off Spotify. To delve deeper into this phenomenon, a spreadsheet was created to collect data from 20 individuals who were assigned Burlington as their Sound Town.

Upon analyzing the trends, it became apparent that certain indie rock bands like boygenius and Big Thief were disproportionately popular among this subset. These bands, comprised of queer artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Adrienne Lenker, have garnered significant followings within the queer community. Their Grammy-nominated music, characterized by its introspective and socially conscious themes, resonates strongly with queer fans.

With a combined monthly Spotify listener count of millions, these artists exert a considerable influence on Spotify’s dataset. Consequently, those who listen to boygenius are likely to listen to Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and related artists, further contributing to the Burlington trend.

Burlington’s Diverse and Forward-Thinking Vibe

According to the mayor of Burlington, the town is known for its diverse and forward-thinking community, firmly entrenched in arts and culture. The city’s reputation aligns with the music tastes associated with Burlington in Spotify Wrapped. A resident of Burlington corroborates this, stating that the town is home to a significant number of “sad gay college students with wide varieties of music tastes.”

The designation of Burlington as the “lesbian capital of the US” by some online commenters adds another layer to this phenomenon. It seems that Spotify’s algorithm may be inadvertently creating virtual queer communities by assigning Burlington as the Sound Town for those with similar music tastes.

Adjacent Sound Towns and Taylor Swift’s Influence

Burlington is not the only Sound Town with a unique music taste representation. Cities like Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Berkeley, California also exhibit similar patterns. A lighthearted joke circulating online suggests that Spotify is attempting to create gay, lesbian, and bisexual communes in these respective locations.

However, the Burlington anomaly becomes even more intriguing when individuals assigned to the town have entirely different music tastes, favoring “dad rock” bands like Steely Dan and Grateful Dead. This reinforces the understanding that Burlington is not a homogenous entity.

Another factor that skews the data is the omnipresence of Taylor Swift, Spotify’s most-streamed artist with a staggering 107.7 million monthly listeners. Out of the analyzed data, Taylor Swift appeared in the Top 5 artists for eight individuals assigned to Burlington. It is worth noting that Taylor Swift’s popularity extends far beyond this dataset, as she captivates a global audience.

Lastly, the rising folk star Noah Kahan, hailing from Strafford, Vermont, also contributes to the Burlington phenomenon. With his collaborations and chart-topping album “Stick Season,” Kahan has gained widespread recognition, attracting fans who are subsequently assigned Burlington as their Sound Town.

What’s Next for Burlington’s Music Scene?

While the assigned Sound Town does not have any direct impact on an artist’s tour schedule, it is possible that the newfound association between Burlington and popular artists like boygenius may garner attention for the Vermont city. Whether this will lead to future tour stops or increased interest in Burlington’s music scene remains to be seen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

When Will Spotify Release 2021 Wrapped
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Spotify Release 2021 Wrapped

by Page Ratliff | 19 August 2023
How To See If You Are A Top Listener On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

How To See If You Are A Top Listener On Spotify

by Gwenni Bussey | 19 August 2023
How To See Spotify Wrapped 2021
TECHNOLOGY

How To See Spotify Wrapped 2021

by Raychel Gallegos | 19 August 2023
How To See Spotify Wrapped 2022
TECHNOLOGY

How To See Spotify Wrapped 2022

by Jamie Fife | 18 August 2023
What Is Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Spotify

by Meriel Dutcher | 18 August 2023
14 Best Spotify Gift Card for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Spotify Gift Card for 2023

by Eimile Gabel | 30 August 2023
When Does The Spotify Wrapped Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Does The Spotify Wrapped Come Out

by Fayth Rankin | 18 August 2023
How Do I Look At My Spotify Wrapped
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Look At My Spotify Wrapped

by Jilli Sanford | 19 August 2023

Recent Stories

New Surprise: Burlington, VT Takes The Spotlight In Spotify Wrapped
News

New Surprise: Burlington, VT Takes The Spotlight In Spotify Wrapped

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
Apple Denies Reports Of Ending Goldman Partnership For Apple Card
News

Apple Denies Reports Of Ending Goldman Partnership For Apple Card

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
Reddit Unveils Brand Refresh With New Logo And Visual Updates
News

Reddit Unveils Brand Refresh With New Logo And Visual Updates

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
Loft Orbital Launches ‘Virtual Missions’ For Access To Space
News

Loft Orbital Launches ‘Virtual Missions’ For Access To Space

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
7 Best Gaming Monitor Mount For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Gaming Monitor Mount For 2023

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
13 Best LG Ultrawide Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best LG Ultrawide Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
12 Amazing Samsung Gaming Monitor 144Hz For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Samsung Gaming Monitor 144Hz For 2023

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023
7 Best Benq 144Hz Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Benq 144Hz Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Elyssa Upton | 30 November 2023