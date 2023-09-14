Newsnews
Apple Announces IPhone 15 Pro As The Next AAA Game Console

Written by: Orelie Tavarez | Published: 14 September 2023
Apple’s latest product launch event revealed an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts – the iPhone 15 Pro is set to become the next AAA game console. During the event, Apple showcased its improved hardware and software capabilities, highlighting the device’s potential to rival dedicated handheld gaming devices and even traditional consoles.

Key Takeaway

The iPhone 15 Pro, with its powerful hardware, software capabilities, and popular game titles, is poised to disrupt the gaming industry and establish itself as a formidable AAA game console.

Expanding the Gaming Experience

One of the major announcements during the event was the inclusion of top-tier console games on the iPhone 15 Pro. Titles such as the Resident Evil series and Death Stranding will be available on the device, blurring the lines between mobile gaming and console gaming even further. This move positions the iPhone as a must-target destination for big-budget, major studio game releases.

Backing up its gaming capabilities, Apple revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an upcoming game from popular franchise Ubisoft, will also launch on the iPhone 15 Pro. The device will also support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing dynamic lighting effects, further enhancing the gaming experience.

The Powerhouse behind the iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the A17 Pro processor, which is on par with the processors found in devices like the Steam Deck and other portable console PCs. Teamed up with accessories like the Backbone One USB-C controller, the iPhone 15 Pro has the potential to render standalone gaming hardware redundant.

Challenges Ahead

While the iPhone 15 Pro boasts impressive technical capabilities and a massive user base, there are still challenges to overcome for it to establish itself as a AAA game console. Development for iOS is a stretch compared to Windows, but Apple is making strides in compatibility tools to bridge the gap. Another hurdle involves building and maintaining strong relationships with game developers, something console makers have excelled at. Apple has made progress in this area with the launch of Apple Arcade and has the advantage of a massive potential audience.

Looking into the future, Apple’s processor advancements suggest that even the entry-level iPhones could gain gaming capabilities at a faster pace than traditional console generations. Moreover, with video out and native controller support, the iPhone 15 Pro has the potential to replace not just handheld consoles but also living room gaming consoles.

