New IPhone 15 Models: A Comprehensive Comparison

Written by: Orsola Allen | Published: 15 September 2023
Apple made headlines once again with the announcement of its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series at the recent ‘Wanderlust’ event held on September 12. This time around, all iPhone models receive a significant upgrade – the inclusion of a USB-C port instead of the familiar Lightning port. Let’s delve deeper into the features and specifications of the iPhone 15 line-up.

Key Takeaway

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Differentiation and Key Features

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus steps it up with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels, once again offering a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch.

In terms of size and weight, the iPhone 15 measures 147.6mm x 71.6mm x 7.80mm and weighs 171 grams (6.02 Oz). Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus comes in at 160.9mm x 77.8mm x 7.80mm and weighs slightly more at 201 grams (7.09 Oz).

Both models are equipped with Apple’s powerful A16 Bionic processor, ensuring smooth and speedy performance. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.6, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. The front camera sports a 12-megapixel lens with an aperture of f/1.9. In addition, the devices offer USB-C charging with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds and are available in a variety of colors, including Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink.

As for pricing, the iPhone 15 starts at $699, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $799. Pre-orders for both models open on September 15, with general availability starting on September 22.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro Experience

For users seeking even more advanced features, Apple offers the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These models share many specifications, such as a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels for the Pro and 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels for the Pro Max. Both provide a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch.

In terms of size and weight, the iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm, weighing 181 grams (6.60 Oz), while the Pro Max has dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7mm x 8.25mm and weighs 221 grams (7.81 Oz).

The Pro models offer additional telephoto capabilities, with the iPhone 15 Pro featuring a 3x 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.8 and digital zoom of up to 15x. Meanwhile, the Pro Max takes it further with a 5x 12-megapixel telephoto lens with the same aperture and a digital zoom of up to 25x.

Storage options differ between the Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with choices of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB, while the Pro Max offers 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

The Pro models feature the new A17 Pro processor, guaranteeing exceptional performance. The rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.78, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens powered by the main camera. The front camera remains consistent across all models, with a 12-megapixel lens and an aperture of f/1.9. Additionally, the Pro models support USB-C charging with USB 3 data transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s. Color options for the Pro series include Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max starts at $1,199. These models are also available for pre-order on September 15, with general availability starting on September 22.

