Apple Adds USB 3 Speeds To IPhone 15 Pro, But There’s A Catch

New iPhone Pro models promise faster transfer speeds, but not right out of the box

Key Takeaway The iPhone 15 Pro models support USB 3 speeds, but users will need to purchase an optional USB 3 cable to take advantage of this feature.

Apple is not currently offering a USB 3 cable, but a Thunderbolt 4 cable can be purchased separately for $69.

The included USB 2.0 cable offers slower speeds, highlighting the limitations of USB 2.0 technology.

Apple’s introduction of USB-C accessories provides users with the option to enhance their charging and data transfer capabilities.

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro models come equipped with a USB-C port, allowing for faster data transfer speeds. During the keynote, Apple announced that the Pro models would be capable of achieving up to 10 Gbits per second.

However, there’s a slight caveat: you won’t be able to enjoy those high speeds right out of the box. Apple is shipping the iPhone 15 Pro with a standard USB 2.0 cable, which means that users will need to purchase an optional USB 3 cable to take advantage of the faster data transfer rates.

“A new USB controller enables USB 3 speeds on iPhone for the first time, now supporting much higher transfer speeds and video output up to 4K at 60 fps HDR,” explained Apple in a press release.

The Need for a USB 3 Cable

While Apple’s decision to include a USB 2.0 cable may disappoint some users, it’s important to note that, for now, the full potential of USB 3 speeds can only be unlocked with the use of an optional cable.

Currently, Apple is not offering a USB 3 cable for the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the company does sell a Thunderbolt 4 cable separately on its website for $69, which can be used to achieve the desired USB 3 speeds.

In the future, it’s possible that third-party vendors will begin selling compatible cables that support USB 3 speeds, providing users with more affordable alternatives.

The Limitations of USB 2.0

It’s worth noting that while the iPhone 15 supports USB-C port, the included USB 2.0 cable only offers speeds of 480 Mbits per second. This speed, though sufficient for many tasks, may fall short of expectations in an age where faster data transfer rates are becoming increasingly important.

Additional USB-C Accessories

Apple also announced the introduction of various USB-C accessories, including charging cables with higher wattage and a USB-C to lightning dongle. However, it’s important to keep in mind that if users desire a better charging and data transfer experience than what the out-of-the-box USB-C cable offers, they may need to invest in these additional accessories.